Shape Memory Medical Names Scott Kraus as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Shape Memory Medical Inc. announced today that Scott Kraus has joined the Company as its Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Scott most recently served as the Area Vice President – East for Intersect ENT, a position he has held since October of 2014. Prior to this role, Scott had similar senior management roles at TriReme Medical, Intact Vascular, and Cardiovascular Systems. Scott’s career also includes positions at Guidant, C.R. Bard, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Surgical Specialties Corporation. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University and an MBA from St. Joseph’s University.

“Scott’s proven background in sales growth, product launch, and strategic planning and experience in many medical specialties will allow him to immediately enhance and execute our commercial strategy in Europe and the United States for our peripheral and neurovascular polymer embolization devices,” said CEO Ted Ruppel. “Hiring someone of Scott’s caliber and experience is a milestone for Shape Memory, and a testament to the unique products that have been designed and tested by our skilled research and development team.”

Commenting on his new position, Scott said “I have been extremely impressed by the Shape Memory Medical team and their ability to develop a differentiated product platform. The IMPEDE® Embolization Plug along with the Trellix® Embolic Coil and other products in development, will offer physicians more versatility, improved clinical outcomes and transform the treatment for millions of patients suffering from vascular disease.”

About Shape Memory Medical

Shape Memory Medical Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is committed to developing multiple medical therapies with their novel Shape Memory Polymers for embolization. These products include IMPEDE® Embolization Plugs to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature (CE Marked and cleared by FDA). The company’s TrelliX® Embolic Coils have not been cleared or approved by FDA, and are not commercially available. For more information, visit www.shapemem.com

