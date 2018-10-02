Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shape Memory Medical Names Scott Kraus as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

Shape Memory Medical Inc. announced today that Scott Kraus has joined the Company as its Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Scott most recently served as the Area Vice President – East for Intersect ENT, a position he has held since October of 2014. Prior to this role, Scott had similar senior management roles at TriReme Medical, Intact Vascular, and Cardiovascular Systems. Scott’s career also includes positions at Guidant, C.R. Bard, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Surgical Specialties Corporation. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University and an MBA from St. Joseph’s University.

“Scott’s proven background in sales growth, product launch, and strategic planning and experience in many medical specialties will allow him to immediately enhance and execute our commercial strategy in Europe and the United States for our peripheral and neurovascular polymer embolization devices,” said CEO Ted Ruppel. “Hiring someone of Scott’s caliber and experience is a milestone for Shape Memory, and a testament to the unique products that have been designed and tested by our skilled research and development team.”

Commenting on his new position, Scott said “I have been extremely impressed by the Shape Memory Medical team and their ability to develop a differentiated product platform. The IMPEDE® Embolization Plug along with the Trellix® Embolic Coil and other products in development, will offer physicians more versatility, improved clinical outcomes and transform the treatment for millions of patients suffering from vascular disease.”

About Shape Memory Medical

Shape Memory Medical Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is committed to developing multiple medical therapies with their novel Shape Memory Polymers for embolization. These products include IMPEDE® Embolization Plugs to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature (CE Marked and cleared by FDA). The company’s TrelliX® Embolic Coils have not been cleared or approved by FDA, and are not commercially available. For more information, visit www.shapemem.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation
BU
10/02TOM CRUISE STARS IN THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED $789M+ GLOBAL HIT MISSION : IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, Debuting on Digital November 20 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD December 4
BU
10/02FIRST COMMUNITY : Bank Breaks Ground on New Office in Evans
PU
10/02PDG REALTY : Notice to the market - Acquisition / Sale of Ownership Interest (article 12 of CVM Instruction 358)
PU
10/02D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. : Serves as Financial Advisor to RockTape, Inc. in Its Sale to Implus Footcare, LLC
BU
10/02RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : to sell South Carolina pulp and paper mill for $385 million
AQ
10/02TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Mattress Firm Prepares Bankruptcy Filing -Reuters
DJ
10/02Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Impinj, Inc.
GL
10/02DUNKIN BRANDS : OUR VIEW Don't forget the Donuts
AQ
10/02The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
3INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5TESLA : TESLA : worried by China tariffs even as deliveries surge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.