Shapermint : Raises $100,000 for The American Nurses Foundation Through Its #WeAreInThisTogether Initiative

The Shapewear Marketplace Continues Supporting Frontline Workers as National Attention Shifts; Urges Consumers to Not Become Complacent About COVID-19

Shapermint, the world’s fastest-growing shapewear marketplace, today announced that it has raised $100,000 for The American Nurses Foundation (ANF) through its #WeAreInThisTogether campaign. The funds will go toward supporting individuals that remain active on the front lines as lockdown restrictions ease and COVID-19 fatigue sets in, yet new cases hit record highs.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Shapermint has shifted its focus and the majority of its digital efforts to meet the moment and mindset of its customers. In March 2020, the company, which has a completely remote global workforce, extended detailed guidance and best practices to other retail businesses who were running remote teams for the first time in an article published by WWD. It additionally launched its Here For You quarantine video series, featuring experts in parenting, cooking, art, yoga and more, who were left without jobs as a result of the outbreak.

In late April, Shapermint launched its Make The Call campaign to raise awareness of a very simple idea: Americans could literally save their moms' lives by not visiting them on Mother’s Day. The campaign’s PSA-style video was created entirely from video calls between 6 real-life mothers and daughters, and generated over 12 million views.

In June, as the country’s interest in COVID-19 topics waned and shifted toward a return to semi-normalcy and racial equality, Shapermint reviewed publicly available coronavirus data and decided to remain focused on COVID-19 awareness with its biggest initiative yet. It designed its #WeAreInThisTogether campaign to keep an important, and perhaps even unpopular, conversation going, despite consumers’ desire to move on--and at risk of being ignored.

The result was exactly the opposite: In just four weeks, Shapermint was not only able to raise awareness among its community of over 4 million customers, it raised $100,000 with the help of everyday consumers who were able contribute as little as $10 to support frontline workers through the purchase of a mint green or white #WeAreInThisTogether solidarity band.

All proceeds will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation, who will allocate the funds to mental health providers who deliver assistance directly to nurses through the Well-Being Initiative. This initiative offers free tools and resources to nurses as they care for others. Shapermint’s donation will also support Nurses House, Inc., a national organization providing direct financial assistance to nurses in need. The American Nurses Foundation partnered with the organization to establish a special COVID-19 fund, which offers financial hardship grants to nurses to use for whatever they need.

“Turning attention away from the threat of COVID-19 doesn’t make it go away. It simply reduces crucial funding for the organizations that continue working to keep us all safe,” said Massimiliano Tirocchi, CMO and Co-Founder of Shapermint. “With so many relevant and timely causes in need of support right now, it was difficult to decide on just one. We chose to partner with The American Nurses Foundation as we believe it’s our responsibility to have the conversations no one wants to have and raise awareness among the millions of consumers we serve through efforts like #WeAreInThisTogether.”

In addition to Shapermint’s direct philanthropic efforts, some of the 13 brands the company sells on its marketplace have also been active in the fight against COVID-19. Hanes Hosiery donated 1,000 leggings to GLAM4GOOD, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people in need, which were distributed to New York City homeless shelters. Commando manufactured cloth masks to donate to local hospitals and for every mask sold on their site, they donated one to their local chapter of United Way. And Wacoal donated thousands of one-size bras and underwear to hospitals and organizations across the country.

