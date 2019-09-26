Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor,CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (the 'Sponsor'), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong, Director, Investment Banking, Singapore. The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone: +65 63375115.

