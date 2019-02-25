Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:01am EST

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall

Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 February 2019


Guernsey, 25 February 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 7,045 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.91 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
18/02/2019 BATE 335 6.90 2,312
  XLON 1,524 6.90 10,514
  CHIX 77 6.90 531
  TRQX 96 6.90 662
  Total 2,032 6.90 14,019
         
19/02/2019 BATE - - -
  XLON 859 6.86 5,895
  CHIX 75 6.90 518
  TRQX 97 6.91 671
  Total 1,031 6.87 7,083
         
20/02/2019 BATE - - -
  XLON 615 6.82 4,194
  CHIX - - -
  TRQX 22 6.88  151
  Total 637 6.82 4,346
         
21/02/2019 BATE 100 6.86 686
  XLON 1,309 6.85 8,969
  CHIX 34 6.90 235
  TRQX 97 6.86 666
  Total 1,540 6.85 10,566
         
22/02/2019 BATE 334 6.90 2,306
  XLON 1,352 7.04 9,521
  CHIX 42 6.96 292
  TRQX 77 7.02 541
  Total 1,805 7.01 12,660



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,707,569 (equal to 29.3% of the Company’s share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,105,793, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019:



  Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€)
18/02/2019 TRQX 23 6.90 158.70
  BATE 335 6.90 2,311.50
  CHIX 26 6.90 179.40
  XLON 162 6.90 1,117.80
  XLON 1,287 6.90 8,880.30
  TRQX 48 6.90 331.20
  TRQX 25 6.90 172.50
  CHIX 16 6.90 110.40
  CHIX 35 6.90 241.50
  XLON 15 6.88 103.20
  XLON 28 6.88 192.64
  XLON 28 6.88 192.64
  XLON 1 6.88 6.88
  XLON 1 6.88 6.88
  XLON 1 6.88 6.88
  XLON 1 6.88 6.88
  Total 2,032 6.90 14,019.30
         
19/02/2019 TRQX 20 6.96 139.20
  TRQX 77 6.90 531.30
  CHIX 75 6.90 517.50
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 195 6.88 1,341.60
  XLON 77 6.88 529.76
  XLON 53 6.88 364.64
  XLON 25 6.88 172.00
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 75 6.88 516.00
  XLON 44 6.88 302.72
  XLON 27 6.88 185.76
  XLON 39 6.88 268.32
  XLON 189 6.80 1,285.20
  Total 1,031 6.87 7,082.80
         
20/02/2019 TRQX 22 6.88 151.36
  XLON 118 6.82 804.76
  XLON 11 6.82 75.02
  XLON 40 6.82 272.80
  XLON 115 6.82 784.3
  XLON 33 6.82 225.06
  XLON 15 6.82 102.30
  XLON 61 6.82 416.02
  XLON 122 6.82 832.04
  XLON 31 6.82 211.42
  XLON 69 6.82 470.58
  Total 637 6.82 4,346
         
21/02/2019 CHIX 27 6.92 186.84
  XLON 105 6.88 722.40
  XLON 102 6.88 701.76
  XLON 218 6.88 1,499.84
  XLON 71 6.88 488.48
  XLON 129 6.88 887.52
  XLON 25 6.88 172.00
  XLON 33 6.88 227.04
  XLON 100 6.88 688.00
  XLON 25 6.88 172.00
  TRQX 56 6.88 385.28
  XLON 34 6.88 233.92
  XLON 100 6.86 686.00
  BATE 100 6.86 686.00
  XLON 25 6.86 171.50
  TRQX 21 6.84 143.64
  CHIX 7 6.84 47.88
  TRQX 20 6.84 136.80
  XLON 169 6.78 1,145.82
  XLON 173 6.78 1,172.94
  Total 1,540 6.85 10,556
         
22/02/2019 XLON 52 7.00 364.00
  TRQX 14 7.16 100.24
  XLON 144 7.00 1’008.00
  TRQX 10 7.08 70.80
  CHIX 9 7.10 63.90
  XLON 174 7.00 1’218.00
  TRQX 10 7.10 71.00
  TRQX 10 7.10 71.00
  CHIX 8 6.98 55.84
  XLON 198 7.10 1’405.80
  XLON 577 7.10 4’096.70
  BATE 266 6.90 1’835.40
  TRQX 4 6.90 27.60
  TRQX 14 6.90 96.60
  CHIX 13 6.90 89.70
  TRQX 15 6.90 103.50
  CHIX 12 6.90 82.80
  BATE 68 6.92 470.56
  XLON 207 6.90 1428.30
  Total 1,805 7.01 12,600



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aFit-tech (Fitness Technology) Company ‘Allblanc' Attends ‘MWC 2019 4YFN' to Exhibit Its Healthcare Fitness Smart Mirror
BU
03:37aFIRST MINING GOLD : Exploration Firm Generates `Positive Recovery Tests` at Flagship Gold Project
AQ
03:37aNORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03:37aBP : JA Solar supplies 48.3MW modules to BP solar plant in Vietnam
AQ
03:37aAPGISGA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST DIGITAL CUSTOMER PORTAL : view campaigns live and access all data at any time
PU
03:37aMEDICX FUND : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - MedicX Fund Limited
PU
03:37aBarrick Gold mulls record bid for Newmont Mining
AQ
03:37aACACIA MINING : Tanzanias Shakedown Of Acacia Mining Might Work In The Short Term
AQ
03:36aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil partners with Microsoft to deploy cloud technology
AQ
03:36aFLUOR : awarded Halliburton Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : Oral-B's NEW AI-Brush Knows More About Brushing-Styles Than Anyo..
5ERICSSON AB : INVESTMENT CLIMATE, NOT SECURITY, POSES MAIN RISK OF 5G DELAY IN EUROPE: Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.