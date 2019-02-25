Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 February 2019
0
02/25/2019 | 03:01am EST
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 February 2019
Guernsey, 25 February 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 7,045 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.91 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:
Accumulated, most recent announcement
Platform code
Volume
Volume Weighted Average Price
Gross Value (€)
18/02/2019
BATE
335
6.90
2,312
XLON
1,524
6.90
10,514
CHIX
77
6.90
531
TRQX
96
6.90
662
Total
2,032
6.90
14,019
19/02/2019
BATE
-
-
-
XLON
859
6.86
5,895
CHIX
75
6.90
518
TRQX
97
6.91
671
Total
1,031
6.87
7,083
20/02/2019
BATE
-
-
-
XLON
615
6.82
4,194
CHIX
-
-
-
TRQX
22
6.88
151
Total
637
6.82
4,346
21/02/2019
BATE
100
6.86
686
XLON
1,309
6.85
8,969
CHIX
34
6.90
235
TRQX
97
6.86
666
Total
1,540
6.85
10,566
22/02/2019
BATE
334
6.90
2,306
XLON
1,352
7.04
9,521
CHIX
42
6.96
292
TRQX
77
7.02
541
Total
1,805
7.01
12,660
Following the above transactions:
The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362
The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,707,569 (equal to 29.3% of the Company’s share capital)
The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,105,793, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
Set out below are all trades completed between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019: