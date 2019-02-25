Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 February 2019





Guernsey, 25 February 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 7,045 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.91 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 18/02/2019 BATE 335 6.90 2,312 XLON 1,524 6.90 10,514 CHIX 77 6.90 531 TRQX 96 6.90 662 Total 2,032 6.90 14,019 19/02/2019 BATE - - - XLON 859 6.86 5,895 CHIX 75 6.90 518 TRQX 97 6.91 671 Total 1,031 6.87 7,083 20/02/2019 BATE - - - XLON 615 6.82 4,194 CHIX - - - TRQX 22 6.88 151 Total 637 6.82 4,346 21/02/2019 BATE 100 6.86 686 XLON 1,309 6.85 8,969 CHIX 34 6.90 235 TRQX 97 6.86 666 Total 1,540 6.85 10,566 22/02/2019 BATE 334 6.90 2,306 XLON 1,352 7.04 9,521 CHIX 42 6.96 292 TRQX 77 7.02 541 Total 1,805 7.01 12,660







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,707,569 (equal to 29.3% of the Company’s share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,105,793, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol “ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 18 February 2019 and 22 February 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 18/02/2019 TRQX 23 6.90 158.70 BATE 335 6.90 2,311.50 CHIX 26 6.90 179.40 XLON 162 6.90 1,117.80 XLON 1,287 6.90 8,880.30 TRQX 48 6.90 331.20 TRQX 25 6.90 172.50 CHIX 16 6.90 110.40 CHIX 35 6.90 241.50 XLON 15 6.88 103.20 XLON 28 6.88 192.64 XLON 28 6.88 192.64 XLON 1 6.88 6.88 XLON 1 6.88 6.88 XLON 1 6.88 6.88 XLON 1 6.88 6.88 Total 2,032 6.90 14,019.30 19/02/2019 TRQX 20 6.96 139.20 TRQX 77 6.90 531.30 CHIX 75 6.90 517.50 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 195 6.88 1,341.60 XLON 77 6.88 529.76 XLON 53 6.88 364.64 XLON 25 6.88 172.00 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 75 6.88 516.00 XLON 44 6.88 302.72 XLON 27 6.88 185.76 XLON 39 6.88 268.32 XLON 189 6.80 1,285.20 Total 1,031 6.87 7,082.80 20/02/2019 TRQX 22 6.88 151.36 XLON 118 6.82 804.76 XLON 11 6.82 75.02 XLON 40 6.82 272.80 XLON 115 6.82 784.3 XLON 33 6.82 225.06 XLON 15 6.82 102.30 XLON 61 6.82 416.02 XLON 122 6.82 832.04 XLON 31 6.82 211.42 XLON 69 6.82 470.58 Total 637 6.82 4,346 21/02/2019 CHIX 27 6.92 186.84 XLON 105 6.88 722.40 XLON 102 6.88 701.76 XLON 218 6.88 1,499.84 XLON 71 6.88 488.48 XLON 129 6.88 887.52 XLON 25 6.88 172.00 XLON 33 6.88 227.04 XLON 100 6.88 688.00 XLON 25 6.88 172.00 TRQX 56 6.88 385.28 XLON 34 6.88 233.92 XLON 100 6.86 686.00 BATE 100 6.86 686.00 XLON 25 6.86 171.50 TRQX 21 6.84 143.64 CHIX 7 6.84 47.88 TRQX 20 6.84 136.80 XLON 169 6.78 1,145.82 XLON 173 6.78 1,172.94 Total 1,540 6.85 10,556 22/02/2019 XLON 52 7.00 364.00 TRQX 14 7.16 100.24 XLON 144 7.00 1’008.00 TRQX 10 7.08 70.80 CHIX 9 7.10 63.90 XLON 174 7.00 1’218.00 TRQX 10 7.10 71.00 TRQX 10 7.10 71.00 CHIX 8 6.98 55.84 XLON 198 7.10 1’405.80 XLON 577 7.10 4’096.70 BATE 266 6.90 1’835.40 TRQX 4 6.90 27.60 TRQX 14 6.90 96.60 CHIX 13 6.90 89.70 TRQX 15 6.90 103.50 CHIX 12 6.90 82.80 BATE 68 6.92 470.56 XLON 207 6.90 1428.30 Total 1,805 7.01 12,600



