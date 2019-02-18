ShareSpace Foundation Donates 60 Giant Mars Map™ Packages to Schools around the World

The Aldrin
Family Foundation (AFF) today announced its ShareSpace
Foundation has donated 60 Giant
Mars Map™ packages to schools throughout the U.S. and two
other countries to promote STEAM education and prepare the next
generation of explorers. The donation is collectively valued at $300,000.
“Giant Mars Maps are a means for sparking creativity in kids while they
sit, stand, walk, play and learn together,” said Dr. Andrew Aldrin,
president and CEO of AFF. “Our aim is to put maps into the hands of
schools where we think they can do the most good, especially in
underserved communities. Our goal is to ensure all kids get the chance
to be exposed to STEAM using the excitement of space exploration.”
Map packages will be distributed to 58 American schools in 23 states,
including: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida,
Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts,
Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina,
Texas, Washington and West Virginia. Two international Department of
Defense schools in Italy and Germany were also recipients.
Each package includes a 25 foot x 25 foot map, a robot, 10 Welcome to
Mars books, the Mars Map Curriculum package developed in
collaboration with Purdue University, and access to in-person and online
program training from the ShareSpace Foundation. The value of each Giant
Mars Map™ package is valued at $5,000.
Each year, AFF works with donors to make Giant Mars Map™ packages
available for distribution. Individual schools, school districts and
informal education organizations submit applications, which are reviewed
by an independent team of judges. Map recipients are selected with the
goal of reaching people and places where the map can be used as an
authentic teaching tool to help children develop an understanding for
real-world, STEAM-based concepts using the Red Planet as the focal point.
About the Aldrin Family Foundation
The Aldrin
Family Foundation (AFF) strives to cultivate the next generation of
space leaders, entrepreneurs and explorers who will extend human
habitation beyond the Earth to the Moon and Mars. AFF’s STEAM-based
educational tools, curriculum and programs span from a child’s first
classroom experience through graduate school and professional programs.
This vertical pathway unites explorers at all levels to learn from each
other’s vision for space, ultimately creating the first generation of
Martians.
About ShareSpace Foundation
ShareSpace
Foundation, one of the key organizations within the Aldrin Family
Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to
cultivating children’s passion for science, technology, engineering,
arts and math (STEAM) by providing innovative, interactive educational
tools to schools, teachers and information educations throughout the
United States and abroad. Founded in 2016 by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz
Aldrin, ShareSpace has reached more than 300,000 children and continues
to grow its impact each year.
