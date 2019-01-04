Shared
Assessments Program, the trusted consortium for third party risk
management, is pleased to announce the appointments of Glen Sgambati, a
Customer and Industry Relations Executive at Early Warning Services, as
the 2019 Steering Committee Chairperson, and Emily Irving, Vice
President of Third Party Risk at BlackRock, as the 2019 Vice Chair of
the Shared Assessments Steering Committee. Irving will serve as the
Committee’s 2020 Chair. Further, Linnea Solem, Founder and CEO for Solem
Risk Partners LLC, is appointed the Advisory Board Liaison to the
Steering Committee for 2019 - 2021.
Shared Assessments Program Appoints Risk Management Visionaries as 2019 Steering Committee and Advisory Board Leadership. From left to right, Emily Irving, Glen Sgambati and Linnea Solem. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Shared Assessments Steering Committee is composed of senior Third
Party Risk practitioners from many of the world’s most respected
corporate and public sector organizations. Working closely with risk
management experts of The Santa Fe Group, the Program’s managing agent,
the Committee continuously evolves the best practices and tools relied
upon by hundreds of organizations around the world to meet the
challenges of risk and compliance in today’s shifting threat landscape.
The Committee provides oversight of the Program, thought leadership, and
education and guidance on tools and resources.
“The extraordinary advances that Shared Assessments has introduced are
the direct results of the collective intelligence and involvement of its
members, and the Shared Assessments risk management intelligence
ecosystem and tools benefit both our hundreds of member organizations,
and the many, many others who trust our market-proven certifications and
education, best practices and tools,” said Sgambati. “With the threat
landscape morphing almost daily, I look forward to working with our
committees and member community to continue to define and help
organizations implement the state-of-the-art in risk management
strategies and practices.”
“I am honored to be appointed as Vice Chair of the 2019 Steering
Committee and as Chair in 2020,” said Irving. “I’ve been involved with
Shared Assessments for over five years now, and am excited to have the
opportunity to serve in this position surrounded by such an outstanding
group of industry leaders.”
With nearly 20 years’ experience, Irving is a seasoned risk professional
and an active leader and advocate of the Shared Assessments Program. She
has been an active participant and is Chair of the Best Practices
Committee, the founder of the Asset Management Vertical Strategy Group
and remains an active participant on its Leaders Committee. Irving has
contributed to numerous white papers, and will be speaking at the 2019 Shared
Assessments Annual Summit, as well as the ACFE Global Conference, on
the subject of third party risk.
“Shared Assessments is grateful to Glen, Emily, Linnea and to outgoing
Steering Committee Chairperson Shawn Malone, Founder & CEO at Security
Diligence, Inc.,” said Catherine Allen, Chairman and CEO of The Santa Fe
Group. “Under Shawn’s leadership over the last two years, Shared
Assessments launched several new initiatives, including new
vertical-focused strategy groups, including Financial Services, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Insurance; and our Continuous Monitoring Working
Group. Shawn also participates on the Education Leaders Committee, which
works to develop new certifications and educational activities.”
“We would also like to thank Advisory Board member Ken Peterson, Founder
and CEO, Churchill & Harriman, for his tenure as liaison between the
Shared Assessments Advisory Board and the Steering Committee,” Allen
continued. “Ken has ensured close, productive communication of
activities for these two important advisory program groups.”
The Shared Assessments Advisory Board is comprised of key thought
leaders in risk management, and responsible for the strategic vision and
growth of the Shared Assessments Program.
About The Santa Fe Group
The Santa Fe Group’s risk management experts work collaboratively with
organizations worldwide to identify valuable trends, risks, and
vulnerabilities, and to advise, educate, and empower organizations in
the areas of cybersecurity, third party risk, emerging technologies, and
program management. The Santa Fe Group is the managing agent of the
membership-based Shared Assessments Program, which helps many of the
world’s leading organizations manage and protect against third party IT
security risks.
As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed
standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than
a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source
in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities
for members to address global risk management challenges through
committees, awareness groups, interest groups, and special projects.
Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your
compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it
takes to create a more risk-sensitive environment in your organization.
