Shared Services Market with Impact of COVID-19 Highlights (series)| Cost Reduction And Increasing Business Efficiency to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

07/07/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the shared services market and it is poised to grow by $ 152.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005077/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The cost reduction and increasing business efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Cost reduction and increasing business efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, effective design and implementation of SSCs might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Shared Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • F And A
    • IT
    • SCM
    • HR
    • CRM
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The shared services market report covers the following areas:

  • Shared Services Market Size
  • Shared Services Market Trends
  • Shared Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the need for business process automation as one of the prime reasons driving the shared services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist shared services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the shared services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the shared services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shared services market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • F and A - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CRM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver- Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
