Shared Technologies : Brings Industry First Helmet Discount to Scooter Service

Mobility Startup Also Unveils Plans to Expand Their Sustainable Zoomers to More US Cities

Shared Technologies, a mobility startup that has raised a million in early funding and launched a successful deployment in Portland, OR, announced today new features that make getting around easier and safer for riders, walkers and all users of city streets. Additionally, the company announced plans to expand to 10 US cities by the end of 2020.

Shared’s electric vehicles, called Zoomers, appear to be a moped to most observers with two 8 inch wide all weather tires front and back and a seat between that makes using this vehicle easier for everyone. The lower center of gravity caused by sitting vs standing means the rider is closer to the road, creating a more comfortable, balanced and natural riding feel. The bright red Zoomers also enable people with disabilities that prevent them from balancing on an upright classic scooter to take advantage of the micro-mobility service. The company launched in Portland in July of 2019 and has received positive feedback from customers and has proven that Zoomers are an important component of the micro mobility movement.

“Portland was careful about their approach to adopting scooters, and we were excited to be selected by the Portland Bureau of Transportation to deploy in the city. The response has been amazing; we are seeing incredibly high usage and about 2x the mileage per trip of standard electric scooters. We are ready to expand and bring Zoomers to more riders by expanding to more US cities by the end of 2020,” commented Braydon Batungbacal, co-founder and CEO.

The fact that riders sit to ride the e-vehicles, the bigger tires that are suited to wet weather and limitations on speed that are imposed, are key Zoomer safety features. And today the company unveiled an industry first - a 10% discount for riders who wear their helmet. Using artificial intelligence and the camera in smartphones, the Shared app enables riders to simply take a selfie while on the Zoomer to unlock the savings. Watch how the helmet discount works here.

“Being able to get around on a rented vehicle has changed many people’s lives, but it’s not sustainable if it’s not safe. The helmet issue is a big one for riders and for cities looking at the safety of these electric vehicles, wearing helmets is a big step in the right direction,” commented Daniel Li, Principal, Madrona Venture Group. Shared also has a program for lower income riders to quality for a free helmet.

The large form factor of Zoomers means riders are also unlikely to park or ride them on sidewalks as they are large enough to make that awkward, freeing up the walking space that is sometimes an issue for large metros who have embraced micro mobility scooters.

Shared’s Zoomers are powered by a swappable electric battery that Shared employees replace on a regular basis. Shared pinpoints when Zoomers need attention and deploy employees to swap batteries and inspect the vehicles about 5x a week, meaning scooters are kept up to date and approved for city use.

Shared is actively working with several metros to deploy Zoomers in Q1 and Q2 with plans to expand to 10 more cities by the end of 2020. To learn more and request Shared in your city – visit https://www.tryshared.com

Shared was founded by a group of friends who saw an opportunity to do mobility differently. Funded by Madrona Venture Group, and a number of local Seattle angels, the team is based in Seattle with their first deployment in Portland.

