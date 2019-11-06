Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to the ICV Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:41am EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Diversified Restaurant (Nasdaq: SAUC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Diversified Restaurant to the ICV.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/diversified-restaurant-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Diversified Restaurant's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $1.05. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Diversified Restaurant by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Diversified Restaurant accepts a superior bid. Diversified Restaurant insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Diversified Restaurant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Diversified Restaurant.

If you own common stock in Diversified Restaurant and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/diversified-restaurant-holdings-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-diversified-restaurant-holdings-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-the-icv-partners-300952882.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q3 2019
PU
10:50aQUARTERLY STATEMENT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 : Hannover Re generates strong nine-month result and raises profit guidance for the full year
PU
10:50aSAINT JEAN CARBON : to Acquire Process Research Ortech Forth Update
AQ
10:50aDOWNER EDI : 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:50aHZO Delivers Environmentally Friendly Solutions for Waterproofing Next Generation Electronics
BU
10:49aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : considers up to $10 billion investment in Aramco IPO - Bloomberg
RE
10:48aOil prices slide on U.S. crude build, euro zone data
RE
10:48aCYBEROPTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:47aSNDL LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of Sundial Growers Inc
BU
10:46aKeyHIE, Life Image first in nation to implement FHIR-based imaging app to share diagnostic content in provider portal
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group