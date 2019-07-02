Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Class Action Filed Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of XENT Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Intersect ENT, Inc.  A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Intersect stock (NasdaqGM: XENTbetween August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased shares of Intersect ENT and suffered damages, please click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the class action investigation or lawsuit. 

XENT investors have until July 15, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff. 

Intersect is a commercial drug delivery company that purports to develop products for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions. Intersect’s PROPEL family of products are used in conjunction with sinus surgery, and the Company’s SINUVA sinus implant is used to treat patients who have had surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, the defendants made a series of false and misleading statements to investors, and failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) that, as a result, Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) that physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; and (5) that Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues.

On August 1, 2018, before the market opened, Intersect disclosed that it faced certain challenges with the launch of SINUVA, which had negatively impacted Intersect’s second quarter 2018 financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.30 per share, or nearly 20% in value, to close on August 1, 2018 at $26.05 per share.

On May 6, 2019, Intersect disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. Intersect also reported that defendant Earnhardt, Intersect’s CEO of 11 years, resigned. On this news, Intersect’s share price fell an additional $8.05 per share, or more than 25% in value, to close on May 7, 2019 at $25.10 per share.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors. 

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45pBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND : Reports Ransomware Cyber-Attack
AQ
05:45pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated and Certain Officers – DBD
GL
05:43pU.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
05:43pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Company General Info Form
PU
05:43pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Notification Regarding General Assembly Meeting
PU
05:43pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Articles of Association
PU
05:43pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
PU
05:43pMINERALS TECHNOLOGIES : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
05:43pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Kannaway Joins European Industrial Hemp Association
PU
05:43pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Esas Sözleşme
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
5PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Le..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About