Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is conducting an investigation on behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated investors concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws by Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”). 

On July 2, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Diebold Nixdorf from May 4, 2017 through July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Diebold Nixdorf investors under the federal securities laws.

If you are a Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) shareholder who suffered damages, please click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the securities investigation.

Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf have until September 3, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diebold Nixdorf was experiencing delays in systems rollouts, as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting Diebold Nixdorf’s services business and operations; and (3) as a result, the statements of the defendants about Diebold Nixdorf’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf disclosed that the Company expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. Diebold Nixdorf attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the share price of Diebold Nixdorf dropped $6.28, or almost 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03pSDL : New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders
PU
09:03pAUSTSINO RESOURCES : Market Update
PU
08:50pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update
DJ
08:43pORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
08:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (June) 
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Receives Prieska Project Environmental Authorisation
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Anglo American sefa Mining Fund Joins Orion Share Register
PU
08:43pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Gold Fields Drilling Enhances Lake Lefroy Gold Prospect
PU
08:43pRIO TINTO : FIFO programme delivers major economic boost to regional WA
PU
08:38pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unaudited Operational Information for April, May and June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
3CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
4TDK CORP : TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Op..
5AUDI AG : AUDI : with strongest ever Norisring showing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About