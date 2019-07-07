Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Equity Bancshares, Inc. – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Equity Bancshares - EQBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. ("Equity Bancshares" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: EQBK).  The Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation concerns whether Equity Bancshares and certain of its officers and/or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

A shareholder class action complaint has been filed against Equity Bancshares on behalf of investors who purchased stock shares of Equity Bancshares between May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased EQBK securities during the Class Period and suffered damages, please click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the class action lawsuit or Kehoe Law Firm’s securities investigation

Investors of Equity Bancshares have until July 15, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff.

According to the class action complaint, during the Class Period, the defendants made a series of false and misleading statements to investors, and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Equity Bancshares was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans.

On January 24, 2019, the Company disclosed that, during fourth quarter 2018, one credit relationship was downgraded to Watch and Substandard for $19 million and $9 million, respectively.  On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.14 per share, or more than 6% in value, to close on January 24, 2019 at $32.15 per share.

On April 22, 2019, Equity Bancshares disclosed a $14.5 million provision for loss against the credit relationship, resulting in a $4.1 million net loss for first quarter 2019. On this news, the Company’s share price fell an additional $4.76 per share, or more than 16% in value, to close on April 23, 2019 at $24.71 per share.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors. 

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03pSDL : New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders
PU
09:03pAUSTSINO RESOURCES : Market Update
PU
08:50pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update
DJ
08:43pORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
08:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (June) 
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Receives Prieska Project Environmental Authorisation
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Anglo American sefa Mining Fund Joins Orion Share Register
PU
08:43pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Gold Fields Drilling Enhances Lake Lefroy Gold Prospect
PU
08:43pRIO TINTO : FIFO programme delivers major economic boost to regional WA
PU
08:38pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unaudited Operational Information for April, May and June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
3CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
4TDK CORP : TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Op..
5AUDI AG : AUDI : with strongest ever Norisring showing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About