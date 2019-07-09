Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Securities Claims On Behalf Of Shareholders of CannTrust Holdings Inc. – CTST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTST).

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust announced that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario, was audited by Health Canada and found to be “non-compliant.” Health Canada has placed a hold on approximately 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis that was harvested in unlicensed rooms at the Pelham facility, until it deems CannTrust is compliant with regulations. CannTrust also said that it instituted a voluntary hold on approximately 7,500 kilograms of dried cannabis equivalent that also was produced in the unlicensed rooms.

Following this news, CannTrust stock fell sharply during intraday trading on July 8, 2019.

Specifically, CannTrust’s Form 8-K stated that the Company

. . . received a compliance report from Health Canada notifying the Company that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario is non-compliant with certain regulations. CannTrust has accepted Health Canada’s non-compliance finding and has taken actions to ensure current and future compliance.

The non-compliant rating is based on observations by the regulator regarding the growing of cannabis in five unlicensed rooms and inaccurate information provided to the regulator by CannTrust employees. Growing in unlicensed rooms took place from October 2018 to March 2019 during which time CannTrust had pending applications for these rooms with Health Canada. These rooms were constructed in accordance with regulations and Good Production Practices, and licenses were issued for each of the five rooms in April 2019. There are 12 rooms in total at the facility.

Health Canada has placed a hold on inventory which includes approximately 5,200kg of dried cannabis that was harvested in the previously unlicensed rooms in Pelham, until it deems that the Company is compliant with regulations. In addition, CannTrust has instituted a voluntary hold of approximately 7,500kg of dried cannabis equivalent at its Vaughan manufacturing facility that was produced in the previously unlicensed rooms. [Emphasis added.]

If you purchased CannTrust securities and suffered losses, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the securities investigation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pUBI BANCA : h.17.15 - Patto dei Mille update
PU
12:38pKCOM : Revised Increased Cash Offer for KCOM
PU
12:38pRSI INTERNATIONAL : How Technology Can Impact the Success of Your Hotel
PU
12:38pTF1 : Is increasing its stake in play two
PU
12:38pAMPLITECH GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:37pCause Marketing Pioneer Lou Raiola Joins The Vomela Companies as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility
BU
12:36pSTENOCARE A/S : Unharmed by health canada's audit of canntrust
AQ
12:34pBOEING : deliveries of 737 tumble in 2nd quarter
AQ
12:33pNORTHERN BEAR : New library for old university
PU
12:33pTHE FORMULA FOR SUCCESS : How to Win at Life Using Your Own Personal Algorithm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About