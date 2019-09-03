Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: AFSS) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between January 22, 2018 and January 18, 2019. AmTrust Financial Services is an insurance provider that focuses on small business insurance solutions with an emphasis on worker's compensation coverage.

If you suffered a loss as a result of AmTrust's misconduct, click here.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSS) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in November 2018, AmTrust made a merger agreement that allowed the Karfunkel-Zyskind Family, a family that already owned 55% of AmTrust, and private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC to acquire the remaining 45% of AmTrust's minority common shares for $14.75 per share. Since only common stock was acquired in the merger, many stockholders were concerned about the future of AmTrust's preferred stock. In an effort to solicit approval for the merger and dispel concern for the future of the preferred stock, AmTrust and the Karfunkel-Zyskind family continuously reassured investors that although the common shares were being acquired, the preferred stock would remain publicly traded on the NYSE. Notwithstanding, two months later on January 18, 2019, AmTrust announced it would delist all six series of AmTrust preferred stock from the NYSE. Immediately upon this news, the prices of AmTrust's preferred stock dropped by almost 40%.

If you purchased AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSS) preferred stock during the class period, you have until October 28, 2019, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48pLIVEXLIVE MEDIA : Names Rahman Dukes Head Of Urban Programming
PR
06:47pFLOW CAPITAL : recent articles
PU
06:47pPSB : Jeffrey Saxton Graduates from the Graduate School of Banking
PU
06:47pNUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
06:44pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
PR
06:44pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Dropbox, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – DBX
GL
06:43pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TWOU
GL
06:42pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference
PU
06:38pEQUITABLE : Announces Dividend Rates for Series 3 and Series 4 Preferred Shares
AQ
06:38pPelican Products Gears Up for 2019 National Preparedness Month
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1YIRENDAI LTD - ADR : Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES : Files Statement of Defence and Counterclaim in Respon..
3Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intellige..
4HUB GROUP INC : McDermott Named Hub Group's First Chief Human Resources Officer
5BOX INC : BOX : Responds to Schedule 13D Filing from Starboard Value LP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group