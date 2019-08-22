Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Valaris plc (VAL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between April 11, 2019 to July 31, 2019. Valaris provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Valaris's misconduct, click here.

Valaris plc (VAL) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in April 2019, Ensco and Rowan Companies plc merged to form Ensco Rowan plc, now known as Valaris plc. In a press release issued on April 11, 2019, the company touted its "diverse rig fleet" that purportedly enabled Valaris to "provide drilling services across all water depths with unmatched scale" and emphasized the financial strength and growth opportunities generated by the merger. On July 31, 2019, Valaris announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, which missed market expectations. Then, Seeking Alpha published an article on August 2, 2019, noting that Valaris's results "shock[ed] investors" and criticizing Valaris's massive cash usage and free cash flow, which was negative by over $375 million. Additionally, Wells Fargo downgraded Valaris from Outperform to Market Perform. On this news, Valaris's stock price fell $3.25, or approximately 39%, over the two trading sessions following the announcement of its quarterly financial results, closing at $5.02. The stock continues to decline and now trades as just $4.48.

Valaris plc (VAL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:38pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : WHO selects provisional name for Kazia's GDC-0084
PU
06:37pHP INC. : 's chief executive to step down in November
AQ
06:33pMERIT MEDICAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
06:32pVMware to pay $5 billion for firms offering cloud security, developers platform
RE
06:30pVISA : Tapping to Pay with Visa Makes It Easier to Get Around Miami
BU
06:30pOranco, Inc. Releases 2019 Chairman Letter for Shareholders
GL
06:28pDEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charges
RE
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update to Discloseable Transaction - Execution of Key Transaction Documentation in Support of Alternative Arrangements Relating to the Proposed Acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Life Insurance Business in Australia and the Entry into Extended Strategic Bancassurance Partnerships with Exclusivity in Australia and New Zealand
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP : FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeti..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charg..
3MPLX LP : MPLX LP : Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Com..
4RIMINI STREET INC : RIMINI STREET : San Fang Chemical Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle EBS and..
5HP INC : HP INC. :'s chief executive to step down in November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group