Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its September 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). SmileDirectClub completed its IPO on September 11, 2019, offering 58.5 million shares at $23.00 per share. The next day, SmileDirectClub's share price fell $6.33 per share, or over 27%, to close at $16.67. The stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $19 per share, a 17% decline from SmileDirectClub's IPO price. SmileDirectClub operates a teledentistry platform that provides members with aligner therapy treatment.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

