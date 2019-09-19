Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)

09/19/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) for potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its September 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). SmileDirectClub completed its IPO on September 11, 2019, offering 58.5 million shares at $23.00 per share. The next day, SmileDirectClub's share price fell $6.33 per share, or over 27%, to close at $16.67. The stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $19 per share, a 17% decline from SmileDirectClub's IPO price. SmileDirectClub operates a teledentistry platform that provides members with aligner therapy treatment.

If you suffered a loss as a result of SmileDirectClub's misconduct, click here.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
