Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors It Is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors it is investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) resulting from allegations that CPI Aerostructures may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public. CPI is a United States supplier of aircraft parts in both commercial and defense markets.

If you suffered a loss as a result of CPI's misconduct, click here.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Discovers Material Weakness in Its Financial Reporting

On February 7, 2019, CPI's Audit Committee determined that the company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied on due to an error in the financial statements. According to CPI, the alleged error inflated its revenue and income before provision for income taxes, net income, and earnings per share for each such period. As a result, CPI will have to reduce revenue and income by $900,000 to $950,000, net income by $725,000 to $775,000, and fully diluted earnings per share by $ 0.09.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pSTOLT NIELSEN S A : Chemical Tanker Shipping Market 2019 Development Trends Odfjell, Stolt-Nielsen, IINO KAIUN KAISHA, Tokyo Marine, MISC, Navig8 Chemicals, Nordic Tankers
AQ
12:30pPHARMACEUTICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT- GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2024 EXPLORED IN LATEST RESEARCH : Stryker, Cardinal Health, Waste Management, Stericycle, Covanta Holding Corporation, Daniels Health
AQ
12:29pHEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A HIGHER CAGR OF 5.70% BY 2025 : Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Optum, Inc., Mckesson Corporation
AQ
12:29pDATA PROTECTION AND RECOVERY SOLUTIONS : Market 2019 New Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth with Top Key Player Commvault, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Acronis, Seagate Technology,
AQ
12:28pPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:27pAFRICAN PETROLEUM : Disclosure of Large Shareholding and Allocation to Primary Insiders
PU
12:27pAFRICAN PETROLEUM : Publication of Exempted Document
PU
12:27pJPJ : The Intertain Group Limited Result of Special Meeting
AQ
12:26pMOBILE SATELLITE SERVICES (MSS) MARKET 2019- GLOBAL OVERVIEW BY UPCOMING CHALLENGES AND FUTURE FORECAST 2024 : Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, ORBCOMM, Singtel Satellite, Intelsat, S.A., Tesacom
AQ
12:26pLABORATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (LIMS) MARKET : Upcoming Innovative Solutions to Increase Growth with Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Agile Frameworks, Autoscribe Informatics, Cerner
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3Oil falls ahead of hurricane but set for weekly gain as trade row eases
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group