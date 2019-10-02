Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Aptinyx Inc. (NYSE: APTX) for potential violations of securities laws pursuant to its June 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Aptinyx completed its IPO on June 21, 2018, offering $16.00 per share for net proceeds of $92.2 million. Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of synthetic molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. NYX-2925 is an NDMA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical development.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)'s Drug Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

On January 16, 2019, Aptinyx announced that its drug, NYX-2925, did not achieve statistically significant separation from the placebo on a primary end point in its phase 2 trial. On this news, shares of Aptinyx fell $11.85, or 67%, to close at $5.98. The stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $3.50, a 78% decline from its IPO price.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Shareholders Have Legal Options

