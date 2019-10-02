Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) on Behalf of Shareholders

10/02/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Aptinyx Inc. (NYSE: APTX) for potential violations of securities laws pursuant to its June 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). Aptinyx completed its IPO on June 21, 2018, offering $16.00 per share for net proceeds of $92.2 million. Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of synthetic molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. NYX-2925 is an NDMA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical development.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Aptinyx stock, click here.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)'s Drug Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

On January 16, 2019, Aptinyx announced that its drug, NYX-2925, did not achieve statistically significant separation from the placebo on a primary end point in its phase 2 trial. On this news, shares of Aptinyx fell $11.85, or 67%, to close at $5.98. The stock has yet to recover and currently trades at around $3.50, a 78% decline from its IPO price.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
