Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Allakos, Inc. (ALLK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

03/12/2020 | 07:55pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Allakos, Inc. (NYSE: ALLK) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 5, 2019 and December 17, 2019. Allakos is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Allakos' misconduct, click here.

Allakos, Inc. (ALLK) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on August 5, 2019, Allakos announced that its drug AK002 had met all pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints in its Phase 2 clinical trial (the "ENIGMA Trial"). Touting the success of the ENIGMA Trial, the Company then filed its prospectus with the SEC offering 4.5 million shares of common stock at $77.00 per share. Contrary to the trial's purported success, on December 18, 2019, Seligman Investments published a report identifying several concerns with the ENIGMA Trial, including but not limited to "flagrant nepotism in key clinical roles," "poor controls as well as Allakos' role in running the study itself," and trial results that were compromised by ample use of steroids, glaring omissions, cherry-picked measures, and statistical gimmicks and obfuscation. Since this news, shares of Allakos have precipitously declined and currently trade at around $58.00, representing an almost 58% decline from its class period high of $137.73.

Allakos, Inc. (ALLK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
