Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020. SCWorx provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications.

If you suffered a loss as a result of SCWorx's misconduct, click here.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on April 13, 2020, SCWorx announced it had received a committed purchase order of two million COVID-19 rapid testing kits, "with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35M per week." On this news, SCWorx's share price experienced an impressive 81% increase, closing at $12.02 per share. Then, on April 17, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report doubting the validity of the deal, calling it "completely bogus" and stating the test supplier was "laden with red flags" and that the CEO allegedly "falsified his medical credentials." On this news, SCWorx's share price fell $1.19 per share, or more than 17%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $5.76 per share on April 21, 2020. Consequently, on April 22, 2020, the SEC halted trading of the Company's stock. Trading of the stock has remained halted since.

If you purchased SCWorx Corp. (WORX) securities between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, you have until June 29, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41p5N PLUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pBLUELINX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37pINNOSPEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33p3DEO : Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth with Next Generation Metal 3D Printing
BU
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pB2GOLD : Reports Strong Q1 2020 Results and Quarterly Records for Total Gold Production, Gold Revenue, Operating Cash Flows and Cash Operating Costs; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.02 per share
AQ
07:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant
AQ
07:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Dry Shampoo Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovation to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group