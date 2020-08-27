Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Shareholder Sues Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the Company's January 3, 2019, acquisition of and merger with Hortonworks. Cloudera is a software company that provides data warehousing and data management tools and applications, and related services, to businesses.

If you suffered a loss due to Cloudera's misconduct, click here.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

On October 3, 2018, Cloudera issued a press release announcing the proposed merger with its competitor Hortonworks. On January 3, 2019, defendants completed the merger, issuing 174.5 million shares in connection with the merger and pursuant to the Registration Statement. Each former share of Hortonworks common stock was exchanged for 1.305 shares of newly issued Cloudera common stock.

According to the complaint, Cloudera omitted material adverse facts from its Registration Statement. Most notably, Cloudera had no legitimate cloud product, despite touting in its Registration Statement that it was "optimized for the cloud." Because of its lack of product offerings, Cloudera was losing customers. Demoralized, Cloudera's sales force and related management hemorrhaged with 50% turnover a year prior to the merger. A reduced workforce resulted in decreased sales. With no legitimate or viable cloud product to "complement" the products of Hortonworks, significant customer churn and lengthy sales cycles imploding, the touted "synergies" of the merger were hollow. Moreover, the Company's business and financial prospects were not what Cloudera made them out to be. In its first full quarter after the merger, Cloudera revealed "headwinds in bookings from existing customers," "roughly flat" and "softer" bookings of "large accounts," an "increased" churn rate with a loss of small customers, and "weakness" in sales for midsize customers, as well as "slip[ing] renewals. On this news, Cloudera's stock price plummeted 45%, to less than half of the merger price investors paid.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) shareholders have options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Cloudera settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pMEREDITH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:34pPFISTER : Debuts Several Innovation Features For Enhanced Workflow In The Kitchen
PR
03:34p6 Tips for Managing Pain in the Age of COVID-19
PR
03:32pAmazon launches first fitness band in bid to take on Apple, Fitbit
RE
03:31pABBOTT LABORATORIES : Trump to Announce Deal With Abbott Laboratories for Rapid Covid-19 Tests -- Update
DJ
03:30pFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.
GL
03:28pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Hamilton company snares contract to build 1,150 CN Rail grain cars
AQ
03:27pLaura largely misses U.S. cotton, sugar fields; rains to skip dry Midwest grain belt
RE
03:25pALYI One Key Step Closer To $100 Million Investment
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5SUNPOWER CORPORATION : SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group