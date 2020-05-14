Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that it is investigating Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) for potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its January 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"). Velocity offered 7,250,000 shares at $13 per share and raised $100.7 million in gross proceeds. Since its IPO, Velocity's stock has precipitously declined and by May 12, 2020, shares of Velocity closed at only $3.00 per share, representing a staggering decline of approximately 77% from its IPO share price.

If you purchased shares of Velocity stock in its January 2020 IPO at $13 per share, click here.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pANAB Votes to Grant PJRFSI Accreditation for Cannabis Certification
BU
03:11pBION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES : Receives OMRI Listing for USDA National Organic Program-Compliant Fertilizer Product
PR
03:10pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : to announce plans for U.S. factory
RE
03:10pDIANA SHIPPING : Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2020
AQ
03:10pAZARGA URANIUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 13, 2020
PU
03:10pAZARGA URANIUM : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financials for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
PU
03:10pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03:10pHYPOPORT SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:09pPTC : Recognizes Customers and Partners Tackling COVID-19 Challenges
BU
03:08pUNUM : publishes new environmental, social and governance report
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
4LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla's secret batteries aim to rework the math for electric cars and the grid
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group