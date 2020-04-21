Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Behalf of Shareholders

04/21/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs shareholders that it is investigating Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) for potential material misstatements and violations of federal securities laws pursuant to its January 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"). Velocity offered 7,250,000 shares at $13 per share and raised $100.7 million in gross proceeds. Since its IPO, Velocity's stock has precipitously declined and by April 17, 2020, shares of Velocity closed at only $3.10 per share, representing a staggering decline of approximately 76% from its IPO share price.

If you purchased shares of Velocity stock in its January 2020 IPO at $13 per share, click here.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
