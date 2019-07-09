Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Box, Inc. - BOX
0
07/09/2019 | 03:08pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit was recently filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Box, Inc. (“Box” or the “Company” (NYSE: BOX) securities between November 28, 2018 and June 3, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Plaintiff is pursuing claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Box investors have until August 5, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $1.30, or more than 7%, to close at $17.18 per share on June 4, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. [Emphasis added.]
The class-action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the business, operations, and prospects of Box. Further, the Box Defendants failed to disclose that Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter, and as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and, as a result of the foregoing, the Box Defendants’ positive statements about the business, operations, and prospects of Box were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.