Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – FOMX, CISN, PEGI, AXE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 03:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX)
The investigation concerns whether Foamix and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Foamix and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. If you are a Foamix shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/foamix-pharmaceuticals-ltd-stock-fomx-merger-menlo/.

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN)
The investigation concerns whether Cision and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cision to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $10.00 per share. If you are a Cision shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cision-ltd-cisn-stock-merger-platinum-equity/.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI)
The investigation concerns whether Pattern Energy and its board of directors violated U.S. securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Pattern Energy to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $26.75 per share. If you are a Pattern Energy shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi-stock-merger-canada-pension-plan/.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)
The investigation concerns whether Anixter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Anixter to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81.00 per share. If you are an Anixter shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/anixter-international-inc-axe-stock-merger-clayton-dubilier/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – IPHS, INXN, RARX, VSI
GL
03:36pGoogle's Secret 'Project Nightingale' Gathers Personal Health Data on Millions of Americans--4th Update
DJ
03:34pACCESS POWER : Announces the Filing of a Trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones called Clones by Drones™
AQ
03:34pASSOCIATED CAPITAL : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
03:31pOPPENHEIMER TO HOST DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION SUMMIT : FinTech, Blockchain & AI
PR
03:30pGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems | Technavio
BU
03:29pTENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference
PR
03:28pTORTOISE : Announces 2019 Estimated Character of Distributions for the Tortoise : Midstream Mutual Funds
BU
03:26pUNITED AIRLINES : Denver settles with United pilot in indecent exposure case
AQ
03:20pSentara Leigh Hospital Wins DNV GL Healthcare Innovation of the Year Award
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group