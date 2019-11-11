Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – FOMX, CISN, PEGI, AXE

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX)

The investigation concerns whether Foamix and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Foamix and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. If you are a Foamix shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/foamix-pharmaceuticals-ltd-stock-fomx-merger-menlo/ .

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN)

The investigation concerns whether Cision and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cision to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $10.00 per share. If you are a Cision shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cision-ltd-cisn-stock-merger-platinum-equity/ .

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI)

The investigation concerns whether Pattern Energy and its board of directors violated U.S. securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Pattern Energy to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $26.75 per share. If you are a Pattern Energy shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi-stock-merger-canada-pension-plan/ .

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)

The investigation concerns whether Anixter and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Anixter to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81.00 per share. If you are an Anixter shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/anixter-international-inc-axe-stock-merger-clayton-dubilier/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

