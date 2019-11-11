Log in
Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – IPHS, INXN, RARX, VSI

11/11/2019 | 03:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)

The investigation concerns whether Innophos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Innophos to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC for $32.00 per share. If you are an Innophos shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/innophos-holdings-inc-iphs-stock-merger-one-rock/.

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN)

The investigation concerns whether InterXion and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of InterXion to Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 0.7067 shares of Digital Realty common stock for each InterXion ordinary share. If you are an InterXion shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/interxion-holding-n-v-stock-digital-realty-inxn-merger/.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

The investigation concerns whether Ra Pharmaceuticals and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals to UCB S.A. for $48.00 per share. If you are a Ra Pharmaceuticals shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-stock-merger-ucb/.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The investigation concerns whether Vitamin Shoppe and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Vitamin Shoppe to Liberty Tax, Inc. for $6.50 per share. If you are a Vitamin Shoppe shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi-stock-merger-liberty-tax/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
