Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – WLH, CARB, KEM, LTS

11/22/2019 | 05:48pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH)
The investigation concerns whether William Lyon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of William Lyon to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation. If you are a William Lyon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/william-lyon-homes-wlh-stock-merger-taylor-morrison/.

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)
The investigation concerns whether Carbonite and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Carbonite to OpenText for $23.00 per share. If you are a Carbonite shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/carbonite-inc-carb-stock-merger-opentext/.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM)
The investigation concerns whether KEMET and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of KEMET to Yageo Corporation for $27.20 per share. If you are a KEMET shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/kemet-corporation-kem-stock-merger-yageo/.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS)
The investigation concerns whether Ladenburg Thalmann and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Ladenburg Thalmann to Advisor Group for $3.50 per share. If you are a Ladenburg Thalmann shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-lts-stock-merger-advisor-group/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
