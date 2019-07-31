Log in
Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – TSS, TYPE, GHDX

07/31/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)
The investigation concerns whether Total and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Total to Global Payments Inc. for 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total common stock. If you are a Total shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/total-system-services-inc-tss-merger-global-stock/.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)
The investigation concerns whether Monotype Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Monotype Imaging to HGGC for $19.85 per share. If you are a Monotype Imaging shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type-merger-stock-hggc/.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)
The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
