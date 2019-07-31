Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that it is investigating the following companies:

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE)
The investigation concerns whether WageWorks and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of WageWorks to HealthEquity, Inc. for $51.35 per share. If you are a WageWorks shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wageworks-inc-wage-stock-merger-healthequity/.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)
The investigation concerns whether NorthStar and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of NorthStar to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets for an estimated $17.03 per share. If you are a NorthStar shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/northstar-realty-europe-corp-nre-merger-stock-axa/.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)
The investigation concerns whether OMNOVA and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of OMNOVA to Synthomer plc for $10.15 per share. If you are an OMNOVA shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/omnova-solutions-inc-synthomer-merger-stock/.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)
The investigation concerns whether Genesee & Wyoming and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC for the right to receive $112.00 per share. If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-merger-stock-brookfield-infrastructure-gic/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pWILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
02:00pWILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
02:00pWILSON SONS : Audit Committee Policy
PU
02:00pRhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date
GL
01:58pENTREPRENEURS' ORGANIZATION : (EO) Houston Announces New Board of Directors
BU
01:58pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC, PCMI, ORIT
GL
01:58pARMORBLOX : Named to “20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2019” by CIOReview
BU
01:56pIEH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pNORDSTROM : family prepares proposal for major stake in retailer - WSJ
RE
01:55pWILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group