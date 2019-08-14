Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether The Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – OMN, NRE, TOWR, MCRN

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

The investigation concerns whether OMNOVA and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of OMNOVA to Synthomer plc for $10.15 per share. If you are an OMNOVA shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/omnova-solutions-inc-synthomer-merger-stock/ .

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

The investigation concerns whether NorthStar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of NorthStar to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets for an estimated $17.03 per share. If you are a NorthStar shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/northstar-realty-europe-corp-nre-merger-stock-axa/.

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)

The investigation concerns whether Tower and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tower to Autokiniton Global Group for $31.00 per share. If you are a Tower shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tower-international-inc-towr-merger-stock-autokiniton-global-agg/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

The investigation concerns whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Milacron to Hillenbrand, Inc. for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock. If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

