Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – UBNK, TYPE, GHDX, NCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)
The investigation concerns whether United Financial and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of United Financial to People’s United Financial, Inc. for 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each United Financial share. If you are a United Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-financial-bancorp-inc-ubnk-stock-merger-peoples-united/.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)
The investigation concerns whether Monotype Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Monotype Imaging to HGGC for $19.85 per share. If you are a Monotype Imaging shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type-merger-stock-hggc/.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)
The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock (subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences’ volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26, 2019) for each share of Genomic Health common stock they own. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)
The investigation concerns whether Navigant Consulting and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Navigant Consulting to Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, for $28.00 per share. If you are a Navigant Consulting shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/navigant-consulting-inc-nci-stock-merger-guidehouse-veritas/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pNHPCO Launches My Hospice Ambassadors Program
GL
12:48pMOTOROLA : 'Connected by Safety', Latin America Children Learning How to Identify and Respond to Emergencies
AQ
12:48pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches TV Service in Ancram and Austerlitz, New York, over New Fiber-to-the-Premises Network > Consolidated Communications
AQ
12:46pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc.
BU
12:46pUnited Health Products Announces Completion of Pathology and Study of Preclinical Bone Application of HemoStyp®
GL
12:46pTHE DVI GROUP : Named on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
12:44pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc
BU
12:44pInvestigation of Farfetch Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:42pVALLIANZ : Posts Net Profit Of US$1.1 Million For 1QFY2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil slumps more than 4% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group