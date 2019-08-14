Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – UBNK, TYPE, GHDX, NCI

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

The investigation concerns whether United Financial and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of United Financial to People’s United Financial, Inc. for 0.875 shares of People’s United stock for each United Financial share. If you are a United Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-financial-bancorp-inc-ubnk-stock-merger-peoples-united/ .

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)

The investigation concerns whether Monotype Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Monotype Imaging to HGGC for $19.85 per share. If you are a Monotype Imaging shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type-merger-stock-hggc/ .

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)

The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock (subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences’ volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26, 2019) for each share of Genomic Health common stock they own. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/ .

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)

The investigation concerns whether Navigant Consulting and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and/or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Navigant Consulting to Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, for $28.00 per share. If you are a Navigant Consulting shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/navigant-consulting-inc-nci-stock-merger-guidehouse-veritas/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

