Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – MSL, LTXB, GDI, AVP

08/15/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL)
The investigation concerns whether MidSouth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth to Hancock Whitney Corporation for 0.2952 shares of Hancock Whitney common stock for each share of MidSouth common stock. If you are a MidSouth shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/midsouth-bancorp-inc-msl-merger-hancock-stock/.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) 
The investigation concerns whether LegacyTexas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of LegacyTexas to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Pursuant to the proposed transaction, LegacyTexas shareholders will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. If you are a LegacyTexas shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb-prosperity-bank-merger-stock/.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI)
The investigation concerns whether Gardner Denver and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger of Gardner Denver with Ingersoll-Rand plc. If you are a Gardner Denver shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-gdi-merger-ingersoll-rand-stock/.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) 
The investigation concerns whether Avon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Avon to Natura &Co. If you are an Avon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/avon-products-inc-avp-natura-merger-stock/.

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
