Shareholder Update on Treatment for Coronavirus Optioned by Spherix

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX) today provided an update on the recently announced treatment for Coronavirus technology optioned by the Company.

As noted in patent number 10,434,116 "Methods of Treating Coronavirus Infection," the technology provides methods for treating a coronavirus infection. The technology was developed by researchers by first using computers to screen 290 drugs for antiviral activity against SARS-CoV and/or MERS-CoV. Pharmacological classes of compounds were identified as showing antiviral activity against either or both MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, with no or low toxicity. These pharmacological classes include neurotransmitter inhibitors, kinase signaling inhibitors, estrogen receptor inhibitors, DNA metabolism inhibitors, and anti-parasitic agents.

The work showed that certain compounds, alone or in combination with the antiviral drugs, can have a therapeutic effect against SARS and MERS as measured by in vitro antiviral activity assays and in in vivo rodent and non-human primate models of Coronavirus infection.

This invention was made with government support under Grant Number AI095569 awarded by the National Institutes of Health. As a result, the NIH has certain rights in the invention. Under the Option, Spherix has until the end of May of 2020 to complete its due diligence and execute a license agreement for commercial development.

