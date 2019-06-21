Shareholders Approve the Transaction of TGS to Acquire Spectrum

Asker, Norway (21 June 2019) – Following the announcement on 20 May 2019 concerning the merger plan between TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and Spectrum ASA, an extraordinary general meeting of TGS was held today at the offices of the law firm Schjødt, at Ruseløkkveien 16, in Oslo at 17:00 CET.

All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders of TGS. The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this announcement.

Concurrently with the TGS extraordinary general meeting, an extraordinary general meeting of Spectrum ASA has also approved the merger plan. For further information, see the announcement by Spectrum ASA available on www.newsweb.no.

Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer of TGS, said, “We are pleased about the transaction approval for TGS to acquire Spectrum. Spectrum’s portfolio will enhance TGS’ position as a leading multi-client geophysical data provider covering all mature and frontier basins. Spectrum’s extensive 2D library also furthers TGS’s data analytics strategy, where access to large amounts of data is a key success factor.”

Final closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2019.

For further information on the merger, including expected timing and remaining conditions, see the announcement on 20 May 2019 available on www.newsweb.no and www.tgs.com.

About TGS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These risks and other factors include the parties’ reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, their respective ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and the ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the parties’ most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and neither TGS nor Schlumberger undertake any responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY”.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

