Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:07am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Marc Jones

World stocks climbed towards three-month highs on Tuesday as the global coronavirus recovery effort won out over U.S.-China tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities and reports China had ordered U.S. soybean purchases to be halted had checked Asia overnight, but Europe got the bulls back on track.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped over 1%. Germany's DAX surged nearly 3% on news Lufthansa's board had approved its government bailout and as Volkswagen and BMW shares rose as much as 7% at the prospect of a 5 billion- euro government-funded scheme to boost sales.

The euro was at a two-and-a-half-month high as the dollar struggled. Italian and Spanish bonds were still being helped by a proposed 750 billion-euro EU stimulus plan and bets on more European Central Bank help.

"In a way, it is remarkable that the market remains in this positive mood," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank. "Even with these rising protests in the U.S. and the situation in Hong Kong at the moment, the market is pushing on and seeing room for optimism."

World stock markets have rallied nearly 36% from March lows on hopes for a swift recovery from a pandemic that has killed nearly 375,000 people and crushed global growth as countries shut down to try and slow the virus' spread.

May Purchasing Managers Index data pointed to a fragile but encouraging recovery in global manufacturing, raising hopes that the worst is over.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2% to its highest since late February in Asia and markets in Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong also gained.

"This optimistic read for risk can only persist if measures like orders and employment continue to improve month to month," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"Early setbacks would be a very poor sign, but are not expected in the period immediately following the end of lockdowns."

BOIL OVER

The dollar was at multi-month lows against most major currencies following a 5% drop for its main index in recent weeks.

The euro got as high as $1.1160 on Tuesday, Britain's pound topped $1.2530 for the first time in over a month and the Canadian and Australian dollars both rose around 0.4% as commodity markets continued their recoveries.

Brent oil rose another 2% to just over $39 a barrel. Traders are expecting major producers to extend output cuts at an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. U.S. crude was up 1% at $35.86 a barrel.

Copper prices were at their highest in nearly three months on signs that demand from top metals consumer China was recovering.

Stockpiles dropped at the fastest pace last week since September 2017, data showed. Aluminum producer Rusal said its customers were gradually returning after a major slump in April.

"This is real demand. Domestic investment is booming,especially in infrastructure. Supply and transport slowdowns from South America are also supporting prices," said a copper trader in China.

(Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 6.29% 55.9 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.74% 48.7 End-of-day quote.-34.45%
DAX 3.47% 11988.89 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5.55% 7.949 Delayed Quote.8.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.87% 39.46 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
NIKKEI 225 1.19% 22325.61 Real-time Quote.-6.74%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 6.73% 52.02 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.99% 27.65 End-of-day quote.-19.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.49% 359.51 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.50% 785.42 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.13% 140.62 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
WTI 2.67% 36.367 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aUK households rush to repay debt, mortgage approvals slump - BoE
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:07aIndonesia raises 24.35 trillion rupiah from debt auction, above target
RE
05:07aShares cruise to three-month highs, dollar shows the strain
RE
05:06aOil prices rise before OPEC+ meeting about extending output cuts
RE
05:01aUK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits - Nationwide
RE
05:00aEd Tech JPA Consortium in Calif. Contracts with Edupoint to Expedite Procurement of Synergy SIS
SE
04:52aUK lends 21 billion pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group