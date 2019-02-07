Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares drop on weak Europe data, dollar extends run

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:25am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks around the world pulled back sharply on Thursday as fears of a global growth slowdown spread to Europe, while the U.S. dollar strengthened for a sixth session as central banks outside the country grow more cautious.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.95 percent, receding from two-month highs reached earlier in the week, as the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.11 percent.

The European Commission sharply cut its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next on expectations the bloc's largest countries will be held back by global trade tensions and domestic challenges. Germany's DAX stock index tumbled 2.3 percent as industrial output in Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly fell in December for the fourth consecutive month.

"Even though we are in the midst of earnings season, the macro environment is really impacting global risk sentiment," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management in Chicago.

"Fears of a more dramatic slowdown in Europe are being joined with the fears around a slowdown in China. And the broad slowdown in global trade is having a direct impact on some of these economies and some of the results."

Adding to the growth jitters, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said in a television interview that there was a sizable distance to go in U.S.-China trade talks.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 246 points, or 0.97 percent, to 25,144.3, the S&P 500 lost 29.76 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,701.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.26 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,287.02.

U.S. regional lender BB&T Corp will buy rival SunTrust Banks Inc for about $28 billion in stock, the biggest bank deal in about a decade. Shares of both banks rose.

The downgrade in European growth expectations filtered into currency markets, with the euro down 0.05 percent to $1.1354.

The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 percent, firming for a sixth session in a row.

The dollar's gains come despite the Federal Reserve's dovish shift on interest rates last week.

"When analysing a currency’s exchange rate, it should be relative to a peer. So far it seems none of these peers have a competitive advantage, making the dollar the less unloved currency," Hussein Sayed, strategist at forex broker FXTM said in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields fell for a third straight session. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.6644 percent, from 2.704 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil fell after data showing a rise in U.S. inventories weighed on market participants already rattled by worries over the global economy.

U.S. crude sank 2.78 percent to $52.51 per barrel and Brent was last at $61.50, down 1.9 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -2.67% 11022.02 Delayed Quote.7.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.20% 25071.42 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -1.58% 6884.4468 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.49% 7263.4857 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -1.29% 2695.65 Delayed Quote.9.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.49% 360.08 Delayed Quote.8.10%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.33% 96.39 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aEurozone Economy Is Facing a Perfect Storm--Update
DJ
11:53aCanada's Trudeau denies pressuring justice minister on SNC-Lavalin
RE
11:51aWall Street extends slide on report Trump-Xi meeting unlikely before deadline
RE
11:51aOil falls as U.S. inventories weigh on supply outlook
RE
11:49aFed's Kaplan Advocates for Rate Pause 'For Some Number of Months' -- Update
DJ
11:48aCorrection to India's central bank raising its key lending rate
DJ
11:48aU.S. Government Bonds Rally as Europe's Economy Weakens
DJ
11:47aBB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
11:45aU.S. weekly jobless claims retreat from one-and-a-half-year high
RE
11:38aGermany does not want to exclude Huawei from 5G buildout - Handelsblatt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
5BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.