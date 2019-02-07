Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares drop on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 01:03pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks around the world pulled back sharply on Thursday on fears of a global growth slowdown spreading to Europe and renewed worries about any near-term resolution of U.S.-China trade tensions, while the U.S. dollar strengthened for a sixth session.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.28 percent, on pace for its biggest one-day drop in more than a month as it receded from two-month highs reached earlier in the week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.49 percent and Wall Street's S&P 500 benchmark index dropped 1.5 percent.

The European Commission sharply cut its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next on expectations the bloc's largest countries will be held back by global trade tensions and domestic challenges. Germany's DAX stock index tumbled 2.7 percent as industrial output in Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly fell in December for the fourth consecutive month.

Safe-haven assets gained, including Japan's yen and gold.

"Even though we are in the midst of earnings season, the macro environment is really impacting global risk sentiment," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management in Chicago.

"Fears of a more dramatic slowdown in Europe are being joined with the fears around a slowdown in China. And the broad slowdown in global trade is having a direct impact on some of these economies and some of the results."

Equities declined more sharply following heightened concerns about U.S.-China trade relations, including news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are unlikely to meet before their countries' March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal, according to two U.S. administration officials and a source familiar with the negotiations.

"Europe kick-started us to the downside this morning and then there was follow-through from the Trump headline and all of a sudden you have an overdue sell-off on your hands," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 347.6 points, or 1.37 percent, to 25,042.7, the S&P 500 lost 39.71 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,691.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.84 points, or 1.67 percent, to 7,252.45.

U.S. regional lender BB&T Corp will buy rival SunTrust Banks Inc for about $28 billion in stock, the biggest bank deal in about a decade. Shares of both banks rose.

The downgrade in European growth expectations filtered into currency markets, with the euro down 0.08 percent to $1.1351.

The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 percent, firming for a sixth session in a row.

The dollar's gains come despite the Federal Reserve's dovish shift on interest rates last week.

"When analysing a currency’s exchange rate, it should be relative to a peer. So far it seems none of these peers have a competitive advantage, making the dollar the less unloved currency," Hussein Sayed, strategist at forex broker FXTM, said in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields fell for a third straight session. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.6716 percent, from 2.704 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil fell as the market confronted concerns that global demand growth would lag in the coming year.

U.S. crude fell 3.41 percent to $52.17 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.99, down 2.71 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -2.67% 11022.02 Delayed Quote.7.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.21% 25073.23 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -1.61% 6881.7908 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.45% 7265.8292 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -1.28% 2695.36 Delayed Quote.9.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.49% 360.08 Delayed Quote.8.10%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.33% 96.39 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pTrump Said to Be 'Highly Unlikely' to Meet With Xi Before March 1 Deadline--Update
DJ
01:26pPart of Keystone, Platte oil pipeline shut after potential leak
RE
01:25pWall Street slides on rekindled U.S.-China trade fears
RE
01:25pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Crondall Energy launches internal pipeline coatings study
PU
01:17pCanada's Trudeau denies pressuring justice minister on SNC-Lavalin
RE
01:17pDollar Pares Earlier Gains Amid Concerns Over U.S.-China Trade Conflict
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Turkish National as Foreign Sanctions Evader Due To Repeated Violations of U.S. Sanctions Against Iran
PU
01:03pShares drop on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
3BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.