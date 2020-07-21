Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares gain as investors cheer EU stimulus deal, bet on vaccines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:18am EDT
People wearing protective face masks look at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares hit a five-month high and European equity market futures extended gains on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies.

Hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease might be ready by the end of year also supported riskier assets, following promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines.

News of the EU deal saw the euro rise to a fresh four-month high of $1.1470 before profit-taking pulled it lower.

The EU deal, which came after Summit chairman Charles Michel presented compromises on a 750 billion euro recovery fund, is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future.

European markets were set to open higher with pan-region EuroSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures rising 0.5% and German DAX futures trading 0.6% higher during Asia trading hours.

E-Minis for the S&P 500 were up 0.2%, a day after tech shares pushed the Nasdaq Composite up 2.5% to a record closing high, and the S&P500 hit a five-month peak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.9% to its highest level since February.

"It's a pretty good message compared to other countries," Jefferies chief global equity strategist Sean Darby said, referring to the outcome of the EU Summit. "The markets should take this news very well."

The risk-on approach in the global markets in the last few months has mainly been boosted by the record levels of stimulus announced by the policymakers to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

But some analysts are not convinced about the sustainability of the rally, and the positive sentiment faces reality checks later this month as corporate earnings season gets in full swing in many countries.

Harry Richards, fund manager for fixed-income at Jupiter Asset Management said in a note on Tuesday that the economy was still "experiencing stresses that comfortably exceed" those during the global financial crisis.

"Monetary and fiscal easing has acted as an anaesthetic, numbing financial markets to the true gravity of the situation at hand," he said. "But it is really the longer term impacts of the crisis that...are underappreciated by the wider market."

With the announcement of the EU summit outcome, the investor focus has now shifted to possible U.S. stimulus measures to help the economy after $3 trillion in stimulus earlier this year.

"The U.S. will likely adopt stimulus by the first week of August. We don't know its exact size but I bet it will be something like $1 to $1.5 trillion," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Advisers to President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia equity markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%, while South Korea's benchmark KOSPI advanced 1.3%. The Australian stock index was up 2.2%, on track to post its best day since June 16.

In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1% in the afternoon trade, reversing a strong streak of gains in the last few sessions.

In the currency market, the Chinese yuan was little changed, trimming an early advance to a four-month top as simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington undercut the boost from extended inflows into the mainland stock market.

The onshore yuan was steady from the previous close, fetching 6.9923 per dollar at midday. The offshore yuan was also flat at 6.9890 per dollar. The yen was little moved at 107.34 to the dollar.

Gold held firm at $1,818 per ounce, having hit a nine-year high of $1,820.4 on Monday.

Oil prices were little changed, trapped in the narrow trading band of the past three weeks as investors gauged hopes for a recovery in oil demand against fears of new lockdowns due to a growing number of coronavirus cases. [O/R]

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

By Hideyuki Sano and Sumeet Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.37% 75.53 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.35% 136.146 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 79.432 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
DAX 0.99% 13046.92 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26680.87 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 122.841 Delayed Quote.0.37%
EURO STOXX 50 0.68% 3388.34 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.17% 0.8734 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.19% 2226.61 Real-time Quote.0.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 43.44 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
NASDAQ 100 2.88% 10952.075761 Delayed Quote.21.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.51% 10767.092145 Delayed Quote.17.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 70.53 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 22717.48 Real-time Quote.-4.06%
S&P 500 0.84% 3251.84 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.99296 Delayed Quote.0.42%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.15% 6.9913 Delayed Quote.0.42%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.12% 107.287 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
WTI 0.51% 41.015 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aBANQUE DE FRANCE : Press Release - 20 July 2020
PU
02:20aUK government borrowing hits record 128 billion pounds in April-June 2020
RE
02:19aNZ opposition lawmaker quits after allegedly sending sexually explicit image
RE
02:18aShares gain as investors cheer EU stimulus deal, bet on vaccines
RE
02:11aShares gain as investors cheer EU stimulus deal, bet on vaccines
RE
02:11aEuropean Commission 2021 Work Programme – EESC sees an opportunity to improve the EU's economy and society
PU
02:01aUK government borrowing hits record 128 billion pounds in April-June 2020
RE
01:53aTemasek's portfolio value drops for first time in four years
RE
01:51aOctober Brexit deal still possible, but ambitious, German foreign minister says
RE
01:51aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : releases final customer service incentive scheme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
3DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : Temasek's portfolio value drops for first time in 4 years
4PT. CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : PT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : DBS Bank extends USD195 million Finan..
5CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group