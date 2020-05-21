Log in
Shares in Italy's Nexi jump on report tie-up talks with SIA intensify

05/21/2020 | 10:09am EDT
People stand outside the Italian payments group Nexi's headquarters in Milan in Milan

Shares in Italian payments group Nexi jumped by nearly 9% on Thursday, lifted by a report that talks with rival SIA over a long-awaited merger had intensified.

Investors have speculated about a possible deal to create an Italian champion in the fast-growing payments sector since Nexi listed a year ago in one of the biggest initial public offerings of 2019.

Nexi's CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said last week talks with rival SIA over a possible merger were ongoing but there was no news and no agreement had yet been reached.

By 1315 GMT shares in Nexi rose by 8.7% against a broadly flat Milan market.

A Milan-based trader cited a report by Bloomberg News saying top executives at Nexi and SIA had met in the past few weeks to discuss a possible deal.

They have asked advisers to examine potential synergies and determine a possible valuation for SIA, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Sources close to the matter had told Reuters that valuation and governance issues were stumbling blocks to reaching a deal.

One person with knowledge of the matter said SIA's price tag was still an issue. Talks are ongoing but not much progress has been made, the person said.

Both Nexi and SIA declined to comment.

SIA, controlled by state-owned investment agency CDP, has been considering both a listing and a tie-up with Nexi.

SIA in March hired JPMorgan to advise on possible options.

Analyst at Jefferies said in a recent note that the combined revenue of Nexi and SIA would amount to more than 70% of the Italian market.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, Elisa Anzolin and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by David Evans)
