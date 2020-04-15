Shares in South Africa's Nedbank fall over 9% as it withdraws 2020 guidance over COVID-19
0
04/15/2020 | 03:32am EDT
Shares in South African lender Nedbank fell over 9% at market open on Wednesday, a day after the lender withdrew its financial guidance for 2020 and put some key targets under review due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decline in the bank's stock, which was trading 9.61% lower by 0717 GMT, compared to a 5.5% fall in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banks index.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)