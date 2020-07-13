Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares near five-month peak as earnings season kicks off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

World shares were approaching a five-month peak and the dollar slipped on Monday as investors wagered the earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered by coronavirus lockdowns.

The U.S. earnings season kicks off this week with major Wall Street banks JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reporting on Tuesday. It's expected to be the second-biggest quarterly earnings drop since 1968, according to Refinitiv data.

"There's a view that the bar has been set pretty low for them to report the almost obligatory 'better than expected' results - the absence of forward guidance from many firms notwithstanding," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8% as Chinese stocks jumped 2.1% on Monday. Japan's Nikkei gained 2.2% and South Korea 1.7%.

The optimism carried over to Europe, where stocks rose 1%, even as the U.S. on Friday slapped additional duties of 25% on French luxury goods valued at $1.3 billion, in a tit-for-tat response to France's digital services tax.

MSCI's All-Country World Index was just shy of hitting Feb. 26 highs. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked 0.5% higher despite record new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the weekend, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.

"Ongoing grim U.S. COVID-19 infection news continues to be summarily ignored in favour of ongoing optimism regarding the time-line for the discovery and rapid roll-out of an effective vaccine and/or more policy support for asset prices and the U.S. economy," Attrill said.

The risk-on rally saw the U.S. dollar dip 0.2% against a basket of major currencies after three straight weeks of losses.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.132 to maintain its slow uptrend since late last month. Looming large for the common currency was a planned EU summit on July 17-18, where leaders need to bridge gaps on long-term budget and economic stimulus plans.

"If an agreement weren't to be reached there, then they still expect one within weeks. It's worth remembering that there are number of complex issues to be worked out," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Safe-haven German yields rose slightly, and Italy's 10-year yield hit the highest level in over a week at 1.33% in early trade as investors bagged profits after the recent rush to safety cooled.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes came close to record lows last week at 0.569% and were last at 0.63%.

Super-low rates have in turn been a boon for non-yielding gold which hit a near nine-year high after five straight weeks of gains. The metal was last at $1,807 an ounce, just off a $1,817.17 top.

The hunt for yield has tended to benefit emerging market currencies and those leveraged to commodities such as the Australian dollar, while weighing on the U.S. dollar.

Oil prices eased in early trade, although that followed a sharp rise on Friday when the International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 demand forecast.

Brent crude futures dipped 49 cents to $42.75 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $40.03.

Graphic: Global earnings 2020 forecast

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Ed Osmond)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.94507 Delayed Quote.3.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.42% 74.558 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.36% 1.0611 Delayed Quote.1.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.44% 0.65604 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.28% 0.69647 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.45% 1.80905 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
CITIGROUP INC. 6.47% 52.65 Delayed Quote.-34.10%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.26% 8.788 Delayed Quote.27.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.21% 1.62409 Delayed Quote.1.78%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 5.47% 96.27 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.18% 42.27484 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NIKKEI 225 2.22% 22784.74 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5.95% 25.47 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
WTI -0.75% 39.79 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aSuspension of Business of "ETI Finance Ltd and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC"
PU
05:46aECONOMIC UPDATE : Issue 6/2020
PU
05:41aEU support for New Nordic Life Science Venture Fund, Eir Ventures
PU
05:41aBANK OF CENTRAL AFRICAN STATES : 13/07/2020 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cameroon - July 15th 2020 session
PU
05:36aBANK OF BOTSWANA : DCI lost 4.88 percent year to date
PU
05:25aOil dips on surge in COVID-19 infections
RE
05:24aEU should draw up list of medicines to be produced in Europe, says German health minister
RE
05:23aShares near five-month peak as earnings season kicks off
RE
05:23aGermans buy better meat, substitutes after abattoir scandal
RE
05:22aREFILE-China canola oil hits 3-1/2-year high, open interest soars on supply woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NOD: Second quarter and first half year results 2020
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
3G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
5UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group