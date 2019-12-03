Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares slide as Trump raises specter of longer, wider trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:47pm EST
People pass a stock board showing stocks in red outside the Singapore Exchange in the central business district in Singapore

Asian shares extended their losses on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing hopes for a quick preliminary agreement.

Fresh U.S. tariffs on Argentina and Brazil as well as threatened duties on French goods also darkened the mood, as a trade war that appeared to be winding down a week ago now looks like ramping up.

Investors turned to safe-havens, boosting bond prices and sending gold to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 1.2%, matched by falls in Hong Kong and Korea <.KS200>, where stock markets hit their lowest since October.

Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> fell 0.2% and Australia's S&P/ASX200 tumbled 1.7%, having shed almost 4% since closing on Monday.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year treasuries fell as low as 1.6930% overnight, the sharpest fall since May. It stood at 1.7242% on Wednesday.

"Suddenly you can feel the market," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific at German asset management firm DWS, calling trade the top threat to the global outlook.

"It just takes one or two comments and then a bad feeling again," he said. "It's still quite uncertain."

Trump had told reporters in London that there is "no deadline" for an agreement with China to end the tit-for-tat tariff war, which the International Monetary Fund has said will push global growth to its slowest in a decade.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," he said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said if no substantial progress was made soon, another round of duties on Chinese imports including cell phones, laptops and toys would take effect on Dec. 15.

No high-level meetings are scheduled and the parties still needed to sort out details about Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and an enforcement mechanism, he told Reuters.

SELLDOWN

That put the brakes on a rally that had lifted the S&P 500 almost 10% since early October, when top diplomats from China and the United States met and outlined an initial agreement that Trump said he hoped could be sealed within weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by a percentage point overnight, while the Nasdaq half a percentage point and the S&P 500 0.66%.

"As if we needed a reminder, the market remains incredibly sensitive to trade developments," said RBC Capital Markets’ Chief US Economist, Tom Porcelli. "The lack of urgency to cut a deal was presented today as very real."

In currency markets China's yuan took a beating and there was a flight to the safe-haven Japanese yen and to the Swiss franc, which held just under a one-month high on Wednesday.

However the trade-exposed New Zealand dollar mostly held on to gains won against the greenback after disappointing manufacturing data weakened the U.S. currency on Monday.

"It might be that apart from the global risky stuff, the market is thinking about the U.S. economy maybe slowing," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer.

"They're pricing a little bit more in for Fed cuts."

The dollar last traded for 108.65 yen, while a euro bought $1.1081. The Aussie slipped 0.2% to $0.6833 after data showed Australia's September-quarter growth missed forecasts.

Gold held its poise at $1,477.29 per ounce.

Oil steadied after slipping overnight.

Brent crude futures rose 0.44% to $61.09 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.45% to $56.35 per barrel.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.01% 27502.81 Delayed Quote.17.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 8254.736963 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 8520.642756 Delayed Quote.30.60%
NIKKEI 225 -0.64% 23379.81 Real-time Quote.16.38%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3093.2 Delayed Quote.23.39%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.57% 6605.8 Real-time Quote.21.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24pMalaysia's October exports drop 6.7% year-on-year, slower than forecast
RE
11:19pExxon says completes maintenance work at Singapore chemical plant
RE
11:16pChina capex growth hits three-year low as weak economy, trade war drag
RE
11:16pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as Trump hardens trade war rhetoric
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMalaysia's Exports Drop Less Than Expected In Oct
DJ
10:38pIndia's diesel demand growth seen stuck in low gear until mid-2020
RE
10:23pJapanese shares slip on concerns of longer trade war
RE
10:20pElon Musk's tweets bring controversy, nearly 30 million followers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group