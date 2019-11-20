Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares stumble as China-U.S. row over Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a screen showing today's movements of Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a "phase one" deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 1.2%, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng shedding 2% while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 1.6%. Chinese mainland shares dropped 0.6%.

U.S. S&P500 futures dropped 0.5% in Asian trade, a day after MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks fell 0.4%, the biggest fall since early October. On Wall Street, all three major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 losing 0.38%.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights.

The legislation, which has angered Beijing, has been sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's approval. A person familiar with the matter said Trump was expected to sign it.

"China will surely take this as an interference into its domestic affairs and is likely to think it will no longer need to make concessions on trade," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The move came as trade experts and people close to the White House said completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

Trump said on Oct. 11 that the deal could take as long as five weeks, and investors had initially expected an agreement by mid-November.

Asked Wednesday about the status of the China deal, Trump told reporters in Texas: "I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want."

Trade jitters sent the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield down to 1.707%, near its lowest levels in three weeks and down more than 25 basis points from a Nov. 7 peak of 1.973%, a three-month high.

Similarly in the currency market the yuan hit three-week lows, trading as low as 7.0450 to the dollar <CNY=CFXS> in onshore trade.

The dollar slipped 0.3% against the yen to 108.31, compared to this week's high of 109.07 touched on Monday, while safe-haven gold edged up 0.26% to $1,474.9 per ounce.

The euro was little changed at $1.1075.

Tomoo Kinoshita, chief economist at Invesco Asset Management in Tokyo, said the market is unlikely to completely give up hopes on the trade deal.

"There have always been some uncertainties in trade talks but that won't erase positive effects from signs of bottoming out in the global manufacturing sector," he said.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous policy meeting published on Wednesday offered little guidance on what would cause policymakers to change their minds on the outlook after an increasingly divided Fed decided to hit pause in its easing cycle.

Oil prices also dipped, paring some of their 2% gains made on Wednesday after a better-than-expected U.S. crude inventories report and as Russia said it would continue its cooperation with OPEC to keep the market balanced.

Global benchmark Brent futures dropped 0.4% to $62.16. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.39% at $56.79 per barrel in early Thursday trade.

(Editing by Stephen Coates and Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 27821.09 Delayed Quote.19.75%
HANG SENG -0.66% 26887.36 Real-time Quote.4.03%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 8283.752934 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 8526.732283 Delayed Quote.28.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.62% 23148.57 Real-time Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.38% 3108.46 Delayed Quote.24.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/21NEW ZEALAND PARLIAMENT : Have your say on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2021) Bill
PU
11/21TSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter
PU
11/21TSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice Regarding Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PU
11/21FAR EAST HORIZON : Voluntary announcement upgrading of rating outlook on the company by fitch
PU
11/21ZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing + MEC services
PU
11/21VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30th september, 2019
PU
11/21SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "lenalidomide capsules" obtains approval of drug supplementary application
PU
11/21ASX : MGE - Magellan Global Equities Fund Replacement PDS
PU
11/21SINGAPORE SHIPPING : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
11/21Oil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group