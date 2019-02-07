Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares stumble on fresh fears about global growth, trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
02/07/2019 | 04:30pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks pulled back sharply around the world on Thursday on fears of a global growth slowdown spreading to Europe and worry about the chances for a resolution of U.S.-China trade tensions anytime soon, while the U.S. dollar strengthened for a sixth session against a basket of currencies.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.98 percent as it receded from two-month highs reached earlier in the week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.49 percent after disappointing corporate updates from Publicis and other companies, while Wall Street's S&P 500 benchmark index dropped 0.9 percent.

The European Commission sharply cut its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next on expectations the bloc's largest countries will be held back by global trade tensions and domestic challenges. Germany's DAX stock index tumbled 2.7 percent as industrial output in Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly fell in December for the fourth consecutive month.

Safe-haven assets gained, including Japan's yen and gold.

"Even though we are in the midst of earnings season, the macro environment is really impacting global risk sentiment," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management in Chicago.

"Fears of a more dramatic slowdown in Europe are being joined with the fears around a slowdown in China. And the broad slowdown in global trade is having a direct impact on some of these economies and some of the results."

Heightened concerns about U.S.-China trade relations also rattled investors after President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline to achieve a trade deal.

"Any concern that the stalemate won't be overcome by China and the U.S. is going to create negative sentiment for the markets just because trade is the single largest overhang," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.77 points, or 0.87 percent, to 25,169.53, the S&P 500 lost 25.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,706.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 1.18 percent, to 7,288.35.

U.S. regional lender BB&T Corp will buy rival SunTrust Banks Inc for about $28 billion in stock, the biggest bank deal in about a decade. Shares of both banks rose.

The downgrade in European growth expectations filtered into currency markets, with the euro down 0.14 percent to $1.1344.

The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 percent, firming for a sixth session in a row.

U.S. Treasury yields fell for a third straight session. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 13/32 in price to yield 2.659 percent, from 2.704 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil fell as the market confronted concerns that global demand growth would lag in the coming year.

U.S. crude settled down 2.5 percent to $52.64 a barrel, while Brent settled at $61.63 a barrel, down 1.7 percent.

(Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, Susan Thomas and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -2.67% 11022.02 Delayed Quote.7.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25169.53 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -1.32% 6904.9806 Delayed Quote.10.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.18% 7288.3518 Delayed Quote.11.15%
S&P 500 -0.94% 2706.05 Delayed Quote.9.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.49% 360.08 Delayed Quote.8.25%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.12% 96.51 End-of-day quote.-0.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pWall Street slides on renewed U.S.-China trade fears
RE
04:31pConsumer Cos Down as Stock Volatility Returns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:30pShares stumble on fresh fears about global growth, trade
RE
04:30pHealth Care Down Amid Price Control Fears -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:29pOil drops as global economic concerns grip market
RE
04:29pIndustrials Down as Trade-Deal Hopes Fade -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:27pMaterials Down on Trade-Deal, Euro-Zone Growth Reports -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : In CFTC Action, Court Orders Precious Metals Trader to Pay Penalty and Imposes Trading Ban for Spoofing and Deceptive or Manipulative Scheme
PU
04:18pTSX falls 0.06 percent
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.