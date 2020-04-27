Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shares up on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

Global stock markets rose on Monday as investors cheered news that more countries and U.S. states were looking to ease lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus program, while the price of oil continued to crumble as storage runs out.

U.S. energy stocks underperformed the wider market but were still up in New York despite a nearly 25% decline in U.S. crude prices.

The U.S. dollar fell as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States. From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there.

The Bank of Japan kicked off a week of central bank meetings by pledging to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, continuing a trend of historic stimulus announcements to offset the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the ECB expected to increase the size of its bond buying program.

"There will certainly be a tsunami of negative news that will come crashing down on markets and investors. That is consensus. We have that assumption baked in," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"What we don't know is what the world looks like on the other side of this, and how much of the potential economic damage will be mitigated by the historic policy response."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.2 points, or 1.21%, to 24,063.47, the S&P 500 gained 38.57 points, or 1.36%, to 2,875.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.99 points, or 1.2%, to 8,738.51.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.77% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.64%.

After more than a month of lockdowns, some countries and U.S. states are gradually moving to ease restrictions that have in some cases proven effective, believing the peak of the virus infection rate has passed.

Although trillions of dollars in stimulus have helped the S&P 500 recover nearly 30% from its March lows, some analysts say more gains may be capped as the economic damage grows, unless there is progress on treatments for the disease.

"There are so many things that can go wrong in the next six months," said Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics in Philadelphia, adding that "history suggests that bear markets end with a whimper and not a bang."

Emerging market stocks rose 1.75%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 1.87% higher, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 2.71%.

(Graphic: MSCI world equity index - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnvwegqavw/world%20stocks.PNG)

OIL DROPS FURTHER

Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concern about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes as traders moved to later months in futures' contracts.

"The market is very concerned about a repeat of negative pricing as the Cushing storage and delivery hub saturates," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price," he said.

U.S. crude fell 26.21% to $12.50 per barrel and Brent was at $19.56, down 8.77% on the day.

The U.S. dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.09%, with the euro unchanged at $1.082.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.25% versus the greenback at 107.31 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2401, up 0.27% on the day.

Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real was on track to close at a record low against the greenback.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note last down 17/32 in price to yield 0.6478%, from 0.596% late on Friday.

The 2-year note last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.2243%, from 0.216%.

Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $1,711.26 an ounce.

The United States and European Union both release first-quarter economic growth numbers this week, while the influential U.S. ISM manufacturing survey is also due.

By Rodrigo Campos
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.19% 24047.52 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.55% 8831.062167 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.08% 8723.358064 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
NIKKEI 225 2.71% 19783.22 Real-time Quote.-17.87%
S&P 500 1.38% 2872.84 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.77% 335.44 Delayed Quote.-19.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pWall Street gathers steam as U.S. states prepare to reopen
RE
01:20pCzech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pOklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
RE
01:11pBiggest U.S. oil ETF sells June holdings; shares plummet
RE
01:08pCHAARAT GOLD : Proceeds and closure of Placing - Replacement
PU
01:08pDurbin, Duckworth Express Concern Over ArcelorMittal Inspection Summary, Urge EPA To Take Action
PU
01:04pRussia's budget spending rules hindering anti-crisis funding, economists say
RE
01:04pShares up on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3BRENT : U.S. oil plunges 27%, Brent below $20 a barrel
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
5CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group