SharesPost Crypto Survey: Investors Remain Bullish About Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology

Consumers and investors remain bullish about the long-term prospects of
cryptocurrency and Blockchain, despite the precipitous decline in values
over the past year, according to SharesPost’s
Third Cryptocurrency Survey.
Investors have recently become more optimistic about near-term
cryptocurrency trends, with a majority planning to increase their
holdings, according to SharesPost’s survey of more than 1,000 consumers,
accredited investors and institutional investors in the first two months
of 2019.
More than 30 percent of investors surveyed said they owned at least
$25,000 in Bitcoin, and 20 percent reported owning a similar amount of
Ethereum.
“The crypto winter is not over, but the latest survey data indicate
there is a thaw in sentiment and growing bullishness about the future of
cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology,” said SharesPost Research
Analyst Alejandro Ortiz.
Among the other key findings from the survey:
-
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP remain the most popular crypto holdings. Investors
and consumers overwhelmingly picked Bitcoin as the top currency they
own, followed by Ethereum, XRP and Stellar. Positive investor
sentiment for Bitcoin grew to more than 80 percent. XRP remains
investors’ preferred choice over Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
-
Investors and consumers expect more regulatory clarity. Forty-three
percent of investors expect regulations governing cryptocurrencies to
improve looking ahead. Nearly 75 percent of those surveyed expect
greater clarity from regulators regarding cryptocurrency.
-
The number of companies implementing blockchain technology remains
steady. Thirty-nine percent of investors and 46 percent of
consumers expect their employers will implement blockchain
technologies sometime in the future. 2025 is the year most investors
and consumers expect widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and
blockchain technology.
To view all of SharesPost’s recent research reports and insights, click
here.
