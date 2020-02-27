Shari's Restaurants : Celebrates Springtime With Can't Miss Limited-Time Offerings This March

Restaurant guests can enjoy special promotions to celebrate National Pi Day, St. Patrick’s Day and more

Shari’s Restaurants, the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals, is welcoming the arrival of Spring with special promotions for guests this March, starting with limited-time offerings to celebrate National Pi Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’re ready for Spring and excited to celebrate with guests by sharing several new offerings available at Shari’s in March,” said Corry Reid, Vice President of Marketing at Shari’s Management Corporation. “From our award-winning pies and new shakes to Northwest fresh seafood, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Shari’s.”

This March at Shari’s, guests can enjoy several limited-time menu offerings, including:

National Pi Day: On Saturday, Mar. 14, Shari’s is celebrating the mathematical constant, Pi (π or 3.14). Finding any excuse to slice into more pi(e), Shari’s is treating Shari’s Rewards members to a free slice of pie from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at participating locations. From Key Lime Pie to Cheese Pie with Marionberry Topping, rewards members can indulge in a complimentary slice of Shari’s award-winning pie, each handmade and baked fresh with quality, locally-sourced ingredients. Not a Shari’s Rewards member? Join today by visiting www.Sharis.com/Rewards.

St. Patrick’s Day: Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, Mar. 17, with a new Choc O’Mint Shake ($4.99), featuring a delightful concoction of vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate chips and a wee bit of crème de menthe, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate syrup drizzle. From Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, guests who share a picture of themselves enjoying the shake on Instagram and tag @SharisPies will be automatically entered to win a free pie every month for a year! Visit www.Sharis.com for complete rules.

Northwest Fresh Seafood: This March, Shari’s is introducing hearty seafood dishes for a limited time, bringing guests the freshest flavors from ocean to plate. Enjoy a variety of delicious seafood dishes available on breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, including: Grilled Northwest Salmon Hash featuring wild Alaskan salmon tossed with diced potatoes, onion and a lemon horseradish cream, $10.79 Blackened Alaska Sockeye Salmon Po’boy dressed with lettuce, tomato and Cajun spicy spread on a crusty French roll, and served with long-cut fries, $12.49 Shrimp Alfredo Primavera with sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and broccoli tossed with cavatappi pasta, plump shrimp and creamy alfredo sauce, $14.29

Seasonal Key Lime Pie: Back for a limited time, guests can slice into Shari’s popular Key Lime Pie. Known for its crunchy graham cracker shell and tart, creamy filling, Shari’s makes its Key Lime Pie the old-fashioned way with real key lime juice and topped with whipped cream. Visit Shari’s to savor a slice or order online at www.Sharis.com.

In March, guests can enjoy these limited-time offers at participating Shari’s locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California all month long. For more information on locations and offerings, please visit www.Sharis.com.

About Shari’s Restaurants

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest, providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, most Shari's locations are open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 92 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California. Stay connected with Shari’s by following @SharisPies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, visit www.Sharis.com.

