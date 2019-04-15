Sharjah Ruler Opens Historic Dh 6-Billion Khorfakkan Highway Along With Number of Ambitious Projects

HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and
Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi,
Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and HH Sheikh Sultan
bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of
Sharjah, inaugurated on Saturday the new Khorfakkan highway. Extending
89 kilometers and with an estimated cost of Dh 6 billion, the new
highway is the latest addition to the world-class roads network of
Sharjah and the UAE, linking the arterial Emirates Road (E611) in
Sharjah with Wadi Shi Square in Khorfakkan.
HH the Ruler of Sharjah and HH the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah inspected the
intersections, tunnels and underground crossings of the new highway that
passes through deserts, plains and mountains. The highway includes 14
intersections, and 7 underground crossings along with five pairs of
tunnels dug through high mountains. These include Al Sidra Tunnel (2700
metres), which is the longest covered mountain tunnel in the Middle East.
Their Highnesses also inspected Al Rafisah Dam, one of the most
important family tourism destinations in Khorfakkan. Spanning a total
area of 10,684 square metres, it includes a mosque, outdoor seating area
for 300 people, car parking for 45 vehicles, a walkway, and three
playing areas spanning 410 sqm.
Foundation Stone
HH Ruler of Sharjah laid the foundation stone for the branch of Arab
Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khorfakkan on
this occasion. The Academy will grant students a bachelor's degree in
applied, theoretical and maritime sciences. He also inaugurated the
Khorfakkan Lakes and Fountains Project at the entrance of Khorfakkan. It
features 4 lagoons and a number of fountains. It is surrounded by cedar
trees in all directions, transforming the place into a massive park.
He also unveiled the Resistance Monument, which bears a historical and
symbolic significance for the city's authentic heritage, and is a
testament to the steadfastness of the Khorfakkan people in the face of
the Portuguese invasion in the early 15th century.
The leaders also went up to the top of the mountain, where the unique Al
Rabi Tower sits, which is distinguished by its unique architecture, to
unveil the memorial plaque of the tower that introduces the tower and
the history of its construction. He also inaugurated “Al Adwani Tower”
located on a hilltop near the Khorfakkan Port besides unveiling a
memorial plaque for the excavations of the ancient Khorfakkan wall.
“Khorfakkan 1507”
Later, the leaders attended the premiere of the film “Khorfakkan 1507”
which is inspired by the book, “Khorfakkan's resistance against the
Portuguese invasion of September 1507” authored by HH Sheikh Dr Sultan
bin Mohamed al Qasimi. The film has been produced by the Sharjah
Broadcasting Authority in cooperation with Get Go Films Ltd.
More than 300 people, including Emirati and Arab artists and producers,
took part in the making of the historical film. The film was shot on the
shores of Khorfakkan and the ancient city. Through the film, HH Ruler of
Sharjah aims to promote the idea of Khorfakkan’s resistance at that
important era of the country’s history, and to introduce current
generations to the hardship suffered by Khorfakkan and its rebels due to
the Portuguese unlawful invasion and occupation.
Key Projects
On this occasion, HH Sharjah Ruler also announced that many more
projects will continue to be developed in Khorfakkan to increase the
beauty of the city, and provide it with all educational, sports and
leisure facilities.
He also promised to develop Shis area along the lines of Al Rafisah
besides establishing Khorfakkan Sports City. The projects at the
entrance of Khorfakkan will also continue with a new Clock Tower being
built along with the Cultural Palace which will include theatres,
libraries and halls for all cultural activities, he added. HH Ruler of
Sharjah also promised a new corniche project that will extend from
Zubarah beach to Luluah areas, and will be named Al Sabihiyah Beach.
Also he announced that the Khorfakkan branch of Sharjah University would
be developed into the Khorfakkan University within 2 years.
