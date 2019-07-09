Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Joins BigSpeak's Exclusive Speaking Roster

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of dominating the speaking industry together, respected entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary has entered into an exclusive partnership with BigSpeak Speakers Bureau. BigSpeak will represent O'Leary for future speaking events and conferences.

Kevin O'Leary is most notable for his commanding presence as "Mr. Wonderful" on ABC's Shark Tank, as well as its Canadian counterpart Dragons Den.

O'Leary's impressive reputation is built upon his entrepreneurial vision , investment smarts, and drive to succeed. His expert opinion and guidance garnered him television shows and other media spotlights. He hosts BNN's O'Leary Live and formerly hosted CBC News world's business show, Lang & O'Leary Exchange, and BNN's SqueezePlay.

O'Leary grew his first startup, Softkey, into an industry leader, selling the company to Mattel Toy Company for $3.7 billion. To this day, this is one of the largest deals ever done in the consumer software industry.

O'Leary became co-investor and a director in Storage Now, and in 2007, he joined the advisory board of Genstar Capital LLC. As a self-proclaimed "Eco-preneur," O'Leary's focus is on investments that make money and are environmentally friendly. He is currently working as the entrepreneur/investor co-host for the Discovery Channel's Discovery Project Earth, a new program that explores innovative ways man could reverse global warming.

As an investor and advisor, O'Leary has grown over 22 companies from startups to successful and prosperous businesses. His eye for opportunity and his straight talk can take any brand to the next level. He founded O'Leary Ventures, O'Leary Mortgages, O'Shares ETF, O'Leary Books, and O'Leary Fine Wines. He truly does it all. His book series Cold Hard Truth and keynote speaking capture the no-nonsense business philosophy in which he teaches audiences how to spot a good idea and what to do with it.

About BigSpeak:

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau located in Santa Barbara, California. BigSpeak serves 68% of the global Fortune 1000 and is the first choice for clients who need keynote speakers. BigSpeak provides expert guidance, the best values and customer experience in its industry. BigSpeak serve the event and meeting planning needs of its wide variety of clients— including corporations, associations, and universities. BigSpeak's keynote speakers range from business speakers , world-class athletes , best-selling authors , award-winning entertainers to global icons , and more .

CONTACT:

Jessica Welch

jessicaw@bigspeak.com

805-965-1400

SOURCE BigSpeak Speakers Bureau