Shark Vacuum Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Stick, Upright, Cordless, Corded & Robot Vacuum Deals Compared by Retail Egg

11/30/2019

Experts at Retail Egg list the top Shark vacuum and steam mop Cyber Monday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on the Shark ION, Rocket, Navigator and Apex

Compare the best Shark Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on cordless vacuums, steam mops and more are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Retail Egg.

Best Shark deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark manufactures innovative robot, stick, cordless, and upright vacuums for various cleaning needs. The Shark Apex DuoClean is considered as the best among its models because of its consistent cleaning ability and easy self-cleaning technology. The Shark Rocket stick vacuum is great for tight spaces and narrow corners of the house due to its ultra-light design and build. For those working on a combo of carpets and solid floor, the Navigator upright vacuum would be an excellent choice as it has a powerful suction and a large capacity dust cup. Shark’s Genius Steam Pocket Mop is a great choice for when one would rather harness the power of using water and steam. The company also has a robotic vacuum, the Shark ION Robot, which uses Smart Sensor Navigation to maneuver around difficult spots and avoid obstacles.

A wide range of Shark vacuum cleaners can be purchased with savings through the Cyber Monday deals available on Walmart, Amazon and Shark’s own online store. Innovations such as a self-cleaning brushroll, which automatically removes pet hair and long hair that typically gets stuck in other models, and DuoClean brushrolls make Shark vacuums among the most popular choices for holiday shoppers.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
